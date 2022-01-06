Septuagenarian arrested for assault

(CNS): A 72-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on Tuesday evening following a drunken brawl on Shedden Road just before 5:30pm. Police were called to a report of an assault at the location where there was an altercation between two men. One of them struck the other with a beer bottle, causing multiple wounds to his arm. Officers spoke to the men, both of whom appeared to be intoxicated. The West Bay man was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH but he has been granted bail pending further investigation. Police did not reveal the condition of the injured man.