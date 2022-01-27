Saunders defends PACT’s fiscal policy

Finance Minister Chris Saunders (file photo)

(CNS): Finance Minister Chris Saunders has appeared in a government-produced video delivering a prepared statement in which he defended the government’s fiscal policies for refinancing of debt and funding social services, education and ensuring Caymanians benefit from the country’s wealth.

Saunders said that PACT is considering a bond option, as he believes he can reduce the interest rate of 3.25% that the previous administration secured on a line of credit, which PACT will access over the next two years for infrastructure and cash injections to the hospital and housing.

Based on the still low-interest environment and examples where other jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man, have secured very low rates on the bond market, the finance minister believes Cayman could benefit from a similar approach. But he said no decisions would be made outside of the public arena.

“This government is now investigating refinancing options, including but not limited to a bond offering, to ensure we are paying less interest every year and to invest in our islands’ long-term future,” Saunders said. “The request on the government procurement site is for information only to enable us to review all the options available to refinance the public debt.

“We are investigating multiple opportunities and will choose the option most beneficial… Whatever proposal we choose will be debated in Parliament,” he added, noting that there may even be public meetings as the PACT Government is committed to transparency.

“Regardless of how the borrowing is structured, any funds raised will enable vital infrastructure projects such as the completion of the long-term mental health facility, the East-West arterial and other new roads, a new undersea data cable to ensure our continued connectivity to the world, and finally completing the delayed and mismanaged high school construction project, which was started over 14 years ago by the opposition.”

He said that introducing a reverse mortgage programme for elderly homeowners would cut government spending on benefits to the elderly who are struggling on inadequate pensions.

“It’s not fair or sustainable for the government to be assisting the elderly when they are equity-rich but cash poor,” Saunders stated in the video. “Letting our seniors access their cash when they need it now means they can live in dignity without being a strain on the public purse.”

The borrowing will also help the National Housing Development Trust to build more affordable homes and a new initiative with the Cayman Islands Development Bank to support younger Caymanians to buy a home with longer-term loans.

“We are also exploring the possibility of underwriting loans above 30 years to give our young people an opportunity to access loans where the monthly repayment is affordable,” he explained adding that PACT was committed to increasing Caymanian homeownership, and $28 million of the borrowing was earmarked for the housing trust and the bank.

“While the opposition may not support this initiative, we as a government recognise that shelter is a basic human right and homeownership is a dream for many Caymanians,” he said.

He stated clearly that the money government is borrowing will not be used for general operating expenses, and the day-to-day spending will still come from government revenue.

“We can meet our day-to-day operational expenses,” he said, as he committed to returning the government finances back into compliance with the Public Management and Finance Act by the end of this year, even in the face of the continuing pandemic.

But Saunders warned that the government faces some legacy issues and a looming social welfare liability that the previous administration failed to address, including the inadequate pension and health insurance provisions for the next generations that will retire.

“Many of my colleagues in the PACT Government have been sounding the alarm on both the inadequate pensions system and the lack of healthcare for seniors long before the issue became a pressing one,” he said.