Saunders defends PACT’s fiscal policy
(CNS): Finance Minister Chris Saunders has appeared in a government-produced video delivering a prepared statement in which he defended the government’s fiscal policies for refinancing of debt and funding social services, education and ensuring Caymanians benefit from the country’s wealth.
Saunders said that PACT is considering a bond option, as he believes he can reduce the interest rate of 3.25% that the previous administration secured on a line of credit, which PACT will access over the next two years for infrastructure and cash injections to the hospital and housing.
Based on the still low-interest environment and examples where other jurisdictions, including the Isle of Man, have secured very low rates on the bond market, the finance minister believes Cayman could benefit from a similar approach. But he said no decisions would be made outside of the public arena.
“This government is now investigating refinancing options, including but not limited to a bond offering, to ensure we are paying less interest every year and to invest in our islands’ long-term future,” Saunders said. “The request on the government procurement site is for information only to enable us to review all the options available to refinance the public debt.
“We are investigating multiple opportunities and will choose the option most beneficial… Whatever proposal we choose will be debated in Parliament,” he added, noting that there may even be public meetings as the PACT Government is committed to transparency.
“Regardless of how the borrowing is structured, any funds raised will enable vital infrastructure projects such as the completion of the long-term mental health facility, the East-West arterial and other new roads, a new undersea data cable to ensure our continued connectivity to the world, and finally completing the delayed and mismanaged high school construction project, which was started over 14 years ago by the opposition.”
He said that introducing a reverse mortgage programme for elderly homeowners would cut government spending on benefits to the elderly who are struggling on inadequate pensions.
“It’s not fair or sustainable for the government to be assisting the elderly when they are equity-rich but cash poor,” Saunders stated in the video. “Letting our seniors access their cash when they need it now means they can live in dignity without being a strain on the public purse.”
The borrowing will also help the National Housing Development Trust to build more affordable homes and a new initiative with the Cayman Islands Development Bank to support younger Caymanians to buy a home with longer-term loans.
“We are also exploring the possibility of underwriting loans above 30 years to give our young people an opportunity to access loans where the monthly repayment is affordable,” he explained adding that PACT was committed to increasing Caymanian homeownership, and $28 million of the borrowing was earmarked for the housing trust and the bank.
“While the opposition may not support this initiative, we as a government recognise that shelter is a basic human right and homeownership is a dream for many Caymanians,” he said.
He stated clearly that the money government is borrowing will not be used for general operating expenses, and the day-to-day spending will still come from government revenue.
“We can meet our day-to-day operational expenses,” he said, as he committed to returning the government finances back into compliance with the Public Management and Finance Act by the end of this year, even in the face of the continuing pandemic.
But Saunders warned that the government faces some legacy issues and a looming social welfare liability that the previous administration failed to address, including the inadequate pension and health insurance provisions for the next generations that will retire.
“Many of my colleagues in the PACT Government have been sounding the alarm on both the inadequate pensions system and the lack of healthcare for seniors long before the issue became a pressing one,” he said.
See the full video statement on CIGTV below:
Category: Government Finance, Politics
“Trust me, I personally lead to the financial ruin of a Class A bank!”
I am in agreement with what I have just read.
Now put your words into action specifically the very last paragraph.
It is a bad deal for the majority of people of these islands. Use borrowed money to invest in assets that produce returns for the country.
What a moron!
I think there is an easy answer here… instead of a bullet bond, make it a cash-pay bond. That way the amount you borrowed (or invested) stays the same and doesn’t balloon over the next 30 years. Inflation will eat away at it quickly. Is that an option?
In a previous report from CNS, this was Mr. Saunders first explanation of why they needed to borrow $400 million: CNS 13.1.22 article – Finance Minister Chris Saunders has said the decision to consider issuing a US$400 million bullet bond in the US capital markets will enable government to restructure the public debt over a longer period and offer the flexibility it will need to meet the country’s growing welfare costs.
Saunders told CNS that PACT is considering offering retired homeowners reverse mortgages as a way of helping them access their own equity and reducing their dependence on financial support from government. Given that Caymanians are forced out of work at 65 on inadequate pensions, the welfare bill will continue to grow.
“We are very concerned about the growth in the level of spending on social welfare, especially for the elderly,” he said. “The government wants to offer those who own their own homes reverse mortgages that can support them through retirement. To do that we need to restructure the debt and over a longer period.”
Saunders explained that banks will not offer reverse mortgages to pensioners and that in order for government to do so it needs to borrow over a longer term than the current 15 years, which is why the finance ministry is examining the idea of a bond to enable greater flexibility and probably much better terms. End of excerpt from CNS article 13.1.22
Nowhere in that lengthy explanation did he say anything about infrastructure as a need or justification for borrowing! Nowhere! But now that people have railed against what most regard as the real reason for the borrowing, Mr. Saunders now realizes people do not agree with that angle and so he is now seeking to add some infrastructure costs in with the social welfare agenda in the hopes that people will get onboard with him. Mr. Saunders, we all see what you are up to and it is not in the best interest of future generations. How can it be? You can say what you want, but when our grandchildren have to pay loans that you have borrowed, that is certainly not in their best interest.
You talk about what the previous government did? But may I remind you that you got elected because you said that you knew how to fix those problems. Well we expect you to fix them and fix them within government’s revenue. Government collects over $800 million every year! Use that. Stay within Government’s means, just like you have to do with your own personal income. You want to make the future brighter for the next generation? Then pay off the current $250 million owed by government. Do not borrow more. You say you are smarter and you got elected because you were smarter! Please use your smarts and solve the problems that you have identified within the means of the government. NO MORE LOANS! NO MORE SACRIFICING THE FUTURE of OUR KIDS and GRANDKIDS! We want a prudent, responsible and accountable government, not people who tell us one thing and do another and certainly not people who dig us deeper in debt.
Has Chris been watching markets recently? Interest rates are moving but not in the direction he thinks.
Long term debt at low interest rates is a brilliant plan. In essence, Cayman will be paying back dollars with cents after inflation hits double digits.
*Attempts to defend.
Can’t defend the indefensible.
Our children and grandchildren will be paying for PACT’s reelection campaigns for generations to come.
Trump used Twitter; these guys are increasingly using “government-produced” videos and mini-documentaries! Re these caucus or Cabinet decisions? These cost public fund$$, what is the approval process?
Didn’t PPM find themselves in hot water for using unapproved public funds to promote their failed Port-expansion project?