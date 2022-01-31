Record number of people still locked down

(CNS): More people than ever before were in isolation last week after taking PCR tests confirming they were positive with COVID-19. According to figures released by Public Health, at the end of the day last Wednesday, 6,545 people were in quarantine as a result of the coronavirus. Almost 1,600 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between Sunday night and Wednesday night, as the virus continues its uncontrolled spread through the community. Hospitalisations remained stable last week, however, with 20 people admitted as a result of COVID.

Included in these numbers are two new cases in the Sister Islands, where active cases have fallen to 67. According to the latest update on the CIG coronavirus website, “All travellers age 5 and over must provide a negative result from a PCR or antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic test taken no earlier than the day before departure when travelling to or in-between the Cayman Islands.

The quarantine period for vaccinated individuals and their children has been cut to seven days, and government is hoping that the impact on the business community as well as government business will be reduced as those who have recovered get back to work quicker.

The Department of Public Health said that while the quarantine period has been reduced, people who test positive still require a negative PCR test to be released. To count days, infected people are reminded that Day Zero is the day a person tests positive from either a PCR or lateral flow test, which must be reported to DPH.

On Day 7 vaccinated people and their children can take a PCR exit test and will be released from isolation if it is negative, but people must still wait for that result regardless of how long it takes and even if people have taken an LFT. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people must wait until Day 10 before leaving isolation to attend an exit test clinic.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autalia Newton recently advised people not to take LFTs while isolating because it was a waste of the tests, given that a negative LFT is not sufficient to be released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, vaccinated primary contacts of COVID-19 positive people do not need to isolate if they are negative but they must take LFT every day during the time their family members are in quarantine.