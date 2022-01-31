Record number of people still locked down
(CNS): More people than ever before were in isolation last week after taking PCR tests confirming they were positive with COVID-19. According to figures released by Public Health, at the end of the day last Wednesday, 6,545 people were in quarantine as a result of the coronavirus. Almost 1,600 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between Sunday night and Wednesday night, as the virus continues its uncontrolled spread through the community. Hospitalisations remained stable last week, however, with 20 people admitted as a result of COVID.
Included in these numbers are two new cases in the Sister Islands, where active cases have fallen to 67. According to the latest update on the CIG coronavirus website, “All travellers age 5 and over must provide a negative result from a PCR or antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic test taken no earlier than the day before departure when travelling to or in-between the Cayman Islands.
The quarantine period for vaccinated individuals and their children has been cut to seven days, and government is hoping that the impact on the business community as well as government business will be reduced as those who have recovered get back to work quicker.
The Department of Public Health said that while the quarantine period has been reduced, people who test positive still require a negative PCR test to be released. To count days, infected people are reminded that Day Zero is the day a person tests positive from either a PCR or lateral flow test, which must be reported to DPH.
On Day 7 vaccinated people and their children can take a PCR exit test and will be released from isolation if it is negative, but people must still wait for that result regardless of how long it takes and even if people have taken an LFT. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people must wait until Day 10 before leaving isolation to attend an exit test clinic.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autalia Newton recently advised people not to take LFTs while isolating because it was a waste of the tests, given that a negative LFT is not sufficient to be released from quarantine.
Meanwhile, vaccinated primary contacts of COVID-19 positive people do not need to isolate if they are negative but they must take LFT every day during the time their family members are in quarantine.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Not reporting, not gonna:”still wait for that result regardless of how long it takes.”
Gonna take a hoe test if I feel sick and stay home if I am positive and come out after two negative days.
But I don’t get paid unless I go to work, maybe i have a different viewpoint from a civil servant.
In self isolation now. I’m not notifying government and I am not waiting for them to get their s**t together and issue a PCR result after day 15 or so. Isolate until you get 2 lateral flow tests 2 days in a row and then get back to work.
The numbers are much higher, people are just dealing with it themselves (self isolating etc.) and not telling CIG, for obvious reasons!
You are so correct. There are at least 15,000 persons currently infected.
The only persons reporting are those that need to satisfy their employers.
Where work from home is possible, no employer involved, no kids in schools, etc – people simply don’t report and either continue to live as if nothing is wrong or self isolate and follow rules.
I have to say that I am impressed by the dozen or so people (max) who rant day after day advocating that the virus is harmless and should be ignored along with our public health law. This small group shows admirable tenacity if not intelligence. Fortunately the vast majority of us simply ignore them. Even more fortunately our political leaders also ignore them.
Our booster rate is 28% — that shows that the “vast majority” of people arent too worried.
I am boosted, but I also am definitely NOT worried.
It is the small minority like you that are paranoid as we approach two years of mitigation.
The vaccines don’t stop transmission
Not everybody unvaccinated dies
Vaccinated people can end up in hospital
Unvaccinated people can too
Vaccinated people get covid
Covid is widespread in the Islands
All these things are true
Why are we enabling these rules to continue? Isolation and quarantine time and travel restrictions have no basis in common sense or logic.
This has to end
Your health officials need to read the United States CDC website which states that a PCR test may continue to be positive for up to 3 months after infection due to dead viral particles although you are no longer infectious. Using a PCR test to confirm a patient can no longer transmit the virus has no basis in fact.
This is going to sound bad but I am going to laugh at all you who are talking now about “get on with your life” when covid mutates again to something far worse and comes knocking on your “get on with your life” door.
Half of you are mental midgets. You think this is done? No it is not. Half of the world is unvaxxed still. Covid is relentlessly looking to survive. Omicron had 30 additional mutations. The next could have 60.
What if we get something like Neocov out there? Something aa dangerous as MERS but with transmissability of Omicron.
This is why you maintain the status quo. We have to keep refining our system of protection where it works and is practical.
We also need be mindful that it is possible for a next complete lockdown. We simply cannot take this off the table if something happens we have no other defense against.
Oh go away……
Sure, except our system doesn’t work and is definitely not practical…
So what do you suggest?
For those who wish to avoid Omicron there is new research that indicates that while it is primarily spread as an aerosol, it is also capable of remaining viable on skin and plastics for far longer meaning that it is probably best to continue using sanitizers unless you welcome getting infected.
https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/01/24/omicron-survives-much-longer-on-plastic-and-skin-than-earlier-covid-variants-new-study-fin
The game is up, the people have spoken.
PACT seem to have forgotten who they report to.
Hey Pilar, how’s this “strategy” working out?
Has quarantine actually been reduced to 7 days or are most people being tested told to remain in quarantine?
Please provide the % of people actually being released on Day 7.
This is not Ebola. The government has no right to lock up residents and tourists for 2+ weeks. WAKE UP everyone! Your freedom is being taken away.
Stay home if you’re sick. Test yourself and if positive stay home until you have two negative LFTs. Public Health cannot monitor all the COVID. And there is no reason they need to.
The exit PCR test is the big issue. What is the point of reduced quarantine when you remain in quarantine for an additional 24, 48, 72…hours waiting for PCR test results? This coupled with the fact that PCR tests can show positive results LONG after a person is no longer contagious will continue to result in quarantine periods being much longer than 7 days, most people will remain in quarantine for 14+ days, many will be there longer waiting for their PCR test to show levels below what Cayman requires to be released from quarantine.
As many others have said, LFT is sufficient for exiting quarantine. I have no idea what CIG is trying to prove by continuing to require the exit PCR test other than attempting to appear to those who support them that they are trying to stop the spread of Covid.
Let’s be real, you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.
This is exactly why I’ve stayed away from Cayman. Locking people down appears to have become a new CIG revenue stream. So if I go there with no covid (NEGATIVE PCR) and test positive at day 5 because the CIG has miserable failed at controlling community transmission, I will be locked down and placed at risk of losing my job and lively hood? No thanks. It’s definitely not good choice for vacation.
As a Caymanian I can say that you are absolutely right. Covid is out of control and until it is brought under control no sane person should visit. We will welcome you back once things are under control which will hopefully occur at some point later this year or next.
anyone testing with cig is obviously looking for a paid 10-14 day vacation from work.
stop the testing madness.
CNS: Does the LFT have to be certified? If you self-test with LFT, but weren’t able to make it to the HSA times for PCR, does day 0 count as LFT or PCR? Just want to make sure that LFT doesn’t have to be certified or observed, like for testing that is done on travellers?
Thanks!
CNS: All the answers are supposed to be on the CIG website here. I’m taking it that if it doesn’t specifically say that it has to be certified, then it doesn’t, because that seems logical. Hopefully logic still applies here. But you could try the FAQ chat bot on the site. Let us know how you get on.
Only 20 hospitalizations – that why we took our shots.
Vaccines are not a magic force field.
They are however hugely successful in protecting people from severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
If you haven’t grasped this yet, why not take the time to talk to any medical professional.
Maybe not Dr. T and some others…
Alternatively, you can ignore this madness and get on with your lives like the rest of the world.
We started out two years ago to ensure that the hospitals wouldn’t be overrun – they aren’t.
This government needs to stop pretending they are doing anything that’s even remotely impacting this virus. All they are doing is destroying our mental health. Enough!
Time to get the masks OFF of our kids and their teachers. Enough is enough! Go to any bar or restaurant on the weekend. If that is okay, then it is okay for our poor kids to get back to normal.
I suspect that those who wish to pretend that the virus does not exist or is harmless had mental health challenges even before the pandemic.
10:52am
What an irrational rant from persons completely out of touch with the fact that people are getting on with their lives in Cayman.
Hint: vaccination rates are extremely high
Hint: a significant number of persons are infected
And yes, hospitalisations are low.
People are getting on with their lives!
If after 7 days isolating, our spouse/positive family member wants to incur the $5 diagnostic cost of a retail purchased LFT, to see if they are now safely negative and can rejoin the rest of the family in the negative part of the house, then we will do that with the retail test we bought, and without seeking the CMO’s permission. In fact, the rest of us are already testing ourselves every day, to verify our isolation measures are working, and as a normal public courtesy. These are happily not scarce. Why does Autilia believe there is rationing to be going on with these tests? She doesn’t get to decide whether the retail tests we purchased at the store with our own money are “wasted”. If you want normalcy? Order more LFTs CMO, and CIG/CITA can pay for them and ration if they want!
Dr Newton can say what she likes, doesn’t change the fact that two consecutive negative LFT’s are more than sufficient for self-release and no, we are not reporting.
Can we see the proof of certified negative tests of each member of the delegation prancing around Little Cayman last week please.
stop the exit tests. Complete waste of time at this point.
How is the Education Minister faring in hospital, the public should be informed.
That little show was just an attempt to rationalise their nonsense ass-backwards policy changes.
So why is it taking so long for them to do why is best for our community, they should of shut down the island to manage this “UNCONTROLLABLE SPREAD” which is affecting our elderly look at the state the prison is in, it is crystal clear that this government is just a much of rookies. Our island is in a national state of emergency and they are trying to round it! Kick this government out have a NO CONFIDENCE VOTE
National state of emergency? We have a very large proportion of our adult population vaccinated and anyone who isn’t has taken a personal choice not to be vaccinated. We have 20 people in hospital and the old CMO admitted months ago that Cayman is taking a more progressive approach, admitting people who in many other countries wouldn’t warrant admission.
The omicron surge has peaked in the UK and cases are now 50% down on where they were a few weeks ago. Hospitalisations are also down about 40% from the peak and deaths never went up much compared to earlier waves of Covid. Because Cayman has a high vaccination rate then we should see similar results here in the next few weeks BUT even if cases remain high here we should not see any significant rise in death rates.
There is no national emergency, all there is fear and hype being drummed up by mass media and posts like yours.
Time to move to a sustainable, long-term approach, similar to the UK and US recommendations:
– positive LFT, self isolate for 5 days
– if asymptomatic, day 5 self administered LFT, and if negative, leave self isolation.
Never going to completely eliminate transmission, but this is a practical way to somewhat reduce the risk as a sustainable policy.
Absolutely, i agree 100 percent.
This will help restore sensible governance to our islands. Covid is here to stay and circulate, we can’t keep people locked up for weeks when they are no longer infectious.
And ditch the masks!
Stop testing and get on with your life.
A single positive case of Omicron can infect up to 15 others, and so on. So if you are deliberately suggesting people do that, you’re a psychopath.
Hope everyone’s enjoying their incarceration! 🙂
Remember, this is what YOU wanted.
So don’t complain now that your 3 shots didn’t do a thing to stop you getting the virus or that none of this makes any sense.
Only have yourselves to blame.
Why do we have to keep explaining to you that the vaccine was never to prevent you from getting the virus it’s to prevent you from death. Which overwhelming studies prove that it has. So go on with your research into Facebook conspiracies because it’s doing you guys well so far. Dingbat….
You’re wasting your time on some of these folks mate.