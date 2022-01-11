Quarantine rules relaxed for vaxed Omicron cases

(CNS): Public Health officials have announced a relaxation in quarantine and isolation requirements for those testing positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. As this variant becomes the dominant strain in the Cayman Islands, the rules have reverted to those in place before it emerged. With immediate effect, people who are positive with any strain but have had at least two doses of a vaccine will be required to isolate for ten days and take a test on day 11. Close contacts and household members who are vaccinated no longer need to quarantine but must take daily tests.

The changes are intended to minimise the impact on families and businesses, given the continued rise in local cases of the virus fuelled by the Omicron variant.

While the rules have been relaxed for the vaccinated, unvaccinated people who test positive as well as all members of their households are still facing strict quarantine rules of 14 days, which means the rules continue to severely impact families with young children, who cannot be vaccinated.

“As the pandemic continues, Public Health will adapt its practices and policies to best suit the needs of the community,” said Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton. “We ask that the public remain vigilant and in tune with government communication channels so they are following the most current guidance at any given time.”

She added, “We rely on individuals to report any positive LFTs to Public Health, and on the community and their employers to support them in this.”

Dr Newton said people who test positive through certified lateral flow testing (LFT) must isolate and take a PCR test with the Health Services Authority at the next available testing clinic. Testing clinics are held daily from 1-2pm at the South Sound Community Centre for those needing to confirm an LFT.

Those who are visiting Cayman or have travel declarations who test positive while here must follow the same process as residents. Individuals and their primary contacts must receive a negative PCR exit test from the Public Health Department before they can be permitted aboard a commercial flight departing the Cayman Islands.

Those who are positive but would like to leave the country and are able to secure a private flight should apply to Travel Cayman for special permission permission by emailing travelinfo@gov.ky.

A primary contact is a person who has had face to face contact within six feet of a positive individual for 15 minutes or more (in a single day), or any direct contact such as kissing, hugging, shaking hands or living in the same household.