Quarantine rules relaxed for vaxed Omicron cases
(CNS): Public Health officials have announced a relaxation in quarantine and isolation requirements for those testing positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. As this variant becomes the dominant strain in the Cayman Islands, the rules have reverted to those in place before it emerged. With immediate effect, people who are positive with any strain but have had at least two doses of a vaccine will be required to isolate for ten days and take a test on day 11. Close contacts and household members who are vaccinated no longer need to quarantine but must take daily tests.
The changes are intended to minimise the impact on families and businesses, given the continued rise in local cases of the virus fuelled by the Omicron variant.
While the rules have been relaxed for the vaccinated, unvaccinated people who test positive as well as all members of their households are still facing strict quarantine rules of 14 days, which means the rules continue to severely impact families with young children, who cannot be vaccinated.
“As the pandemic continues, Public Health will adapt its practices and policies to best suit the needs of the community,” said Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton. “We ask that the public remain vigilant and in tune with government communication channels so they are following the most current guidance at any given time.”
She added, “We rely on individuals to report any positive LFTs to Public Health, and on the community and their employers to support them in this.”
Dr Newton said people who test positive through certified lateral flow testing (LFT) must isolate and take a PCR test with the Health Services Authority at the next available testing clinic. Testing clinics are held daily from 1-2pm at the South Sound Community Centre for those needing to confirm an LFT.
Those who are visiting Cayman or have travel declarations who test positive while here must follow the same process as residents. Individuals and their primary contacts must receive a negative PCR exit test from the Public Health Department before they can be permitted aboard a commercial flight departing the Cayman Islands.
Those who are positive but would like to leave the country and are able to secure a private flight should apply to Travel Cayman for special permission permission by emailing travelinfo@gov.ky.
A primary contact is a person who has had face to face contact within six feet of a positive individual for 15 minutes or more (in a single day), or any direct contact such as kissing, hugging, shaking hands or living in the same household.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Government is not “following the science” with these mandates. This is only causing division in our small community which is not healthy for society. Policy makers need to start using some common sense instead of pushing certain agendas.
what changes tomorrow or the day after? I will travel to Cayman on Friday and now almost expect that while there, will then test positive and spend thousands on a hotel room before I can leave.
This should be reduced to at most 7 days (like the UK) or 5 days (like the US).
Also, roll back the 24 hour arrival pre-test to 48 hours. Its a nightmare trying to get a test if you have connections or have to overnight somewhere, especially with the current limited airlift options (that excludes American, United, Delta, Southwest etc).
Some countries have abolished the pre-flight ( 72/24 hour) PCR requirement totally & replaced it with Lateral Flow tests on arrival. Any move that assists the testing facilities to cope with demand is welcome. It also removes the threat of flight crews being stranded unnecessarily & affecting flight’s/ cancellations. Cayman is still employing measures that are somewhat useless and has not progressed along with adapting to much in the way of new guidelines as they come into view. For the most part, we are still stuck in March 2020.
Great. When are they going to change the rules for traveling with unvaccinated children????
If my kid is at home, testing NEGATIVE, why can’t I (vaccinated) take and lft and go about my business?
Somehow it is ok for someone at home to be POSITIVE and I can leave if the lft says I’m ok.
Does no one in government realized how incredibly backwards and asinine this is?!
Am I missing something?
Just that our government is completely backwards and asinine. To expect anything reasonable from them is a recipe for disappointment.
This will not change anytime soon, a lot of parents are taking their kids off island to be vaccinated.
Relaxed… It’s virtually the same paranoid sh*t with different babble.
The government is clearly not trying to slow down the transmission of the virus.
Meanwhile people travelling with children must quarantine for 2 weeks…
Don’t think the above is accurate. An unvaccinated positive (e.g. a child) has to quarantine for 14 days, but a vaccinated negative of that person does not need to isolate (but does need daily negative LFTs for 10 days). i.e. the need for a contact to isolate for 14 days is dependent on their own vaccination status, not that of the positive of whom they are a contact.
Here is the relevant section of the press release:
If you want to go outside today, make sure you are clear. That should be the minimum public courtesy, if not the regulation. We have access to a gazillion LFTs where most places in the world have zero. We can enjoy knowing for sure, every day, where others are left to guess or chance with others…and as a reminder, it’s always been about others, not ourselves. Be thankful and enjoy.
Not everyone can afford KYD 5-7 dollars daily per kit!
Exactly right.
I am sick of doing the LFTs, but do them I will, because I need to know before I go to any of my clients’ homes.
Makes no sense! The vax that covers Omicron won’t be available until March.
“Fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days, with a negative PCR test required on day 11 to exit isolation.” If you are “fully Vaccinated” how can you have COVID? Does the “vaccine” not work or something????
Where have you been??? You can get it whilst vaccinated but symptoms will be much, much milder, or no symptoms at all.
What a joke. Does nobody think of (or care about) the children?
The vaccinated household members or close contacts can still pass along the virus so the spread will continue. In addition if a person has been vaxed more than 6 months ago but have not had the booster recently, they are no longer considered vaxed.
Because the virus is now considered to be relatively mild, many who are not vaccinated will decide not to report their illness.
Don’t matter to me. I am not testing anyway.
If you do… Don’t report it!
Yeah no, we are smart enough not to report. Will test daily until two consecutive negative LFT’s then self release. Not getting caught up in the sham system. No siree.
At least they’ve finally decided the rules for Omicron/Delta should be the same.
The requirement for those who test positive and all their close contacts to get a negative PCR before boarding a commercial flight is a huge sticking point. We all know it is possible to continue to test positive on a PCR test for months after a 14 days quarantine. Leaving the country should be allowed based on what the native country requires. If you are a US citizen returning to the US you are allowed to produce a negative rapid test. The is no reason for Cayman to require someone who tested positive and quarantined for 14 days to not produce a negative rapid test to return to the US.
So if I was living in a household with an active Covid case I would be able to go out, but it’s still apparently necessary to make me quarantine for 15 days after travel simply because my child is too young to be vaccinated.
That inconsistency rather suggests (a) government dont have the first idea what they are doing or (b) that the travel restrictions are now nothing more than theatre. Neither is acceptable.
@1:34 I believe it’s both (a) and (b)
The government has proved many times before today they have no idea what they’re doing. They have clearly indicated they are incompetent to evaluate ongoing data and make proper decisions in real time.
Their lack of knowledge becomes apparent each time they throw out “we follow the science” when their decisions defy the latest information learned.
this should be the only advice:
if you test positive ..isolate at home until asympotmatic.
then return to work and wear masks etc for additional 5 days.
What about kids????? This is so unfair to them! If a kid is sick they should stay home (you know, like they used to do when they had a cold or flu). If not sick, daily LFT to live life while someone else in the house has COVID. EVERYONE, whether vaxxed or not, should be able to get out of quarantine after a negative LFT. Public Health should stay out of it. Seriously. This is like government trying to record and control every common cold. Enough!!!!
So right back to where we were a month ago. How very thoughtful of them.
This is better. But not good enough. Once again, the children are the biggest victims here. Kids should also be able to daily LFT and go to school. Shame on PACT.
While we’re at it – stop with the confirmation PCR tests. Let those who test positive on an LFT self-release themselves from quarantine once they test negative on the LFT.
You can’t put toothpaste back into a tube. COVID is here. Whether its Delta, Omicron or the next variant, its here. Suppression methods don’t work. Look at Sweden, the country that never locked down, closed schools, implemented mask and social distancing mandates, etc. even back in March 2020 and compare them to the likes of other countries. We end up in the same situation. Oh, and Sweden that has 2 million students has had zero child deaths all the while their students have been able to attend school normally without masks and all the stress and anxiety of adults talking about COVID nonstop.