Property sales exceeded $1B mark in 2021
(CNS): In 2021, for the first time in its history, the Cayman Islands exceeded $1.054 billion in property sales in a year, according to local realtor James Bovell. An owner at ReMax, one of Cayman’s agencies dealing with high-end sales, Bovell revealed the figure in his regular blog about the local real estate market. While he stressed the positives of a booming market, several people on social media have pointed out that it was only positive for the favoured few.
The Cayman Islands’ current unprecedented scale of development is apparently still not enough to feed the demand for luxury residences from offshore buyers, and there is little sign that the negative impact of development on ordinary people will be addressed anytime soon. As Premier Wayne Panton noted recently in an address to the country, people believe “Cayman gone” and it appears it was the realtors who sold it.
But while Panton has vowed to change things and rode into office following a campaign focused on the need for Cayman to address sustainability and prepare ourselves for the impending climate change, he recently told the Cayman Compass that development would still be a major driver of the country’s economy for several more years.
Despite growing public opposition to development that is focused on overseas investors, which is having a detrimental effect on the community, government is still heavily dependent on the sector that is growing economically.
But because so much real estate is being purchased by overseas owners as investment vehicles rather than homes, property prices are increasing across the board, which creates a shortage of homes for even wealthy residents to buy and pushes rents ever higher. As real estate agents rake in the commission, homelessness is a reality now for more local people than ever before in Cayman’s history.
People who own property already may find it has increased in value, but it can still be a challenge to buy a larger home if they need to. For those wanting to get on the property ladder, the step onto that first rung is almost impossible and often beyond the reach of any but the highest earners in the community.
But the real estate sector is making hay, and given investors’ appetite for more and more condos, they are encouraging the long development boom. Bovell said there are currently 1,408 active listings in CIREBA, of which 403 are pending and 317 are pending or conditional, which means there are only 688 listings available for sale.
“Even with new developments coming on the market especially over the last three years, inventory continues to decline,” he said adding that the overall inventory across the same period has fallen by around 5.7% but its value is growing. Bovell said the average sale price now is $1.575 million, which is $400,000 more than the average sale price in 2019.
Transactions themselves have increased by more than 48% since 2019, when there were 831 deals, with a total of 1,045 last year.
The sale of multi-million-dollar properties to overseas owners is fuelling the real estate market, and even during lockdown the rich were doing their best to buy their way out of the pandemic. Until September 2021, Cayman was in the enviable position of being COVID-free and wealthy investors took to buying property here to get away from the virus. In October 2020 alone realtors flogged $100 million worth of Cayman property to rich overseas owners.
Bovell sees little sign of the bubble bursting, even as sales slow due to a shortage of property to sell. The problems of the supply chain and rising costs are slowing down the completion of several of the major condo projects, which realtors are eager to get their hands on, and once the developers readjust their prices to account for the increase in the price of materials, they will be available at an even higher price.
Meanwhile, land will also keep the real estate industry alive and well. There was an increase of almost 400% in land sales in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman last year. Agents are happy to sell to people who have no plans for immediate development but want to snap up a piece of paradise before it is all gone.
“Much like developers who are grabbling with the cost to build, some people may not build right away but want to ensure they purchase the land they want before prices will undoubtedly increase,” Bovell said.
“Throughout 2021, land in the Sister Islands, which is much more reasonably priced compared to Grand Cayman, saw an unprecedented boom. In 2019, there were $3.46 million in land sales in the Sister Islands and in 2020 that jumped to $5.9 million and in 2021 skyrocketed to $29.1 million, which is a 393% year-over-year increase.”
The ReMax owner pointed to what he sees as the concept of buying property, be it raw land or a condo on Seven Mile Beach, not necessarily to own a home but for security. But for most that security is unaffordable, which also means that they can’t secure a home either. And while interest rates are still low, making it even easier for those with the means to access even more money, they are set to rise, which even Bovell said will make the current situation far worse for all but the privileged few.
“Unfortunately, as interest rates increase and real estate prices continue to rise, the affordability gap will continue,” he said, adding that he still believes the Cayman Islands real estate market will continue to be robust in 2022, even if a little slower. If anything, Bovell predicts that foreign investment will become even more prevalent as the wealthy global nomads seek to relocate.
The Global Citizen Concierge Programme in Cayman, introduced by the Department of Tourism during the COVID lockdown, as well as the massive growth in foreigners buying property here is reflected in recent budget figures. These show that residency revenue from “persons of independent means” who have bought their way into the Cayman Islands increased by more than 75% this year over the previous three years, bringing in over CI$8 million for government coffers.
This is just one of a multitude of government policies over the last ten years that have changed the landscape here, including steady closed-door changes to the outdated planning laws favouring development, as well as a development-focused planning board.
As well as not being able to afford to buy a home or move from one to another, Caymanians are also worried about the lack of access to the beach resulting from ocean-front development and the massive detrimental environmental impact the open-door property sales policy has had.
With no restrictions on who can buy land, it is no surprise that it goes to the highest bidder.
Writing on CPI, the Spanish investigative journalism site recently, Kayla Young, a former Compass reporter and environmental journalist, takes a deep dive into Cayman’s development landscape and its environmental consequences. She notes that many of the problems that have led Cayman to the current situation in relation to over-development are historic government policies that have effectively failed the ordinary people.
Category: Business, development, Local News, Real Estate
Start by rescinding the up-zoning given to the wealthy and connected privileged in downtown GT. Make developers pay for infrastructure improvement costs and affordable housing for locals and allow them to get bonus densities as a result.
The giveaway by the Progressives without providing any benefit to the common Caymanian is outright thievery.
They need to be prosecuted for this.
How long has Castillo Caribe been on the market now?!
Since it was built like 13 years ago lol… 50 mil down to 30 back up to 50. Of course, 50 now doesn’t go nearly as far as 50 back then. The irony of using an image of that monstrosity as an indicator of a buoyant market.
Assume KYC checks were done on purchasers
This is a sign that our economy is in pretty good shape.
Was there ever a market for “starter condos” for locals? Don’t think so. In general, it looks like land being developed by outside investors would just lay there otherwise. If thats what you want, fine, pass a law that enforces that outcome, but don’t pretend that it will help Caymanians get their first home.
This government is no better than the previous government. The reality of thing in Cayman is that the same people are in charge irrespective of who gets elected.
Vancouver BC in Canada put in place a foreign buyers tax a few years ago as Asia-resident buyers were buying up a significant amount of real estate, pricing out BC residents.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Intentionally or not, by not providing a better transport system and infrastructure, past and current governments have allowed a ridiculous price bubble to form west of Hurleys. Those with the means to do so will pay a premium not to sit in traffic for hours.
With a better network, making a commute from eastern districts quicker, you would find more people willing to move out there which would pop the bubble.
Some rich ex-bartenders from that cartel commission. Disband the anti-competitive CIREBA.
This is incredible and should cause alarm bells to ring among all sensible Caymanians and residents in these islands. This level of real estate sales is unsustainable and once again I return to my perennial question “For whom are we developing”?.
That’s over $73m in fees to the realtors. Well done Mr. Bovel.
Yet, precious few competent property managers that actually show up and perform at a low-rent grade service level, let alone the mid-high one to match the equity values of their portfolio. Talk about a ripe market for disruption.
Overseas buyers should pay higher Stamp Duty Rates – this happens even in the UK.
That’s a horrible ridiculous house, I wouldn’t want it for free. And no, I’m not jealous. I live on the next street over.
https://periodismoinvestigativo.com/2022/01/cayman-foreign-investors-identity-crisis/
A great article by Kayla Young (mentioned above) Shows the terrible state of Cayman and lack of planning and development regulations that are leading to the destruction of our beaches/island as well as making property too expensive for the average Caymanian.
Lots of washing machines! DCI doesnt have the capacity to regulate this industry, talk about a free for all.
CASH is being paid for many of these properties!
No surprises here just stating the obvious. No one is prepared to introduce anti trust legislation etc. to address the economic inequality that exists for Caymanians.
Politicians kick the can down the road to stay in office and say anything to get elected.
The right candidates won’t get elected to address these issues as they won’t get involved with the vote buying so fail at the polls.
It is disgusting that people won’t take their blinders off and realize that the quick gratification today spells doom for their children.
The realtors are millionaires and there are no concessions for Caymanians to level the playing field.
See the beach in front of Jerry Becks house? That pristine mangrove dotted stretch of sand I spent my childhood exploring?
Neither do I.
It is now impassable. So much for our prescriptive rights.
People (civil servants) are responsible for this. This is not Jerry’s fault. Any accountability?
It is the fault of the Caymanian who sold the land ..
Only hookers sell for cash, but still have the use of what they sold.
Don’t go so with land transactions.
Pricing the average Caymanians who wish for better housing out of existence, making the country a haven for the wealthy expats.
And we were locked down. We bad boy.
Tourism does not run this place.
Sadly NO caymanians run the place either. Just people who don’t want caymanians to benefit.
Amazingly short sighted. A break from tourism is one thing, but who would be filling all these condos if people couldn’t come. Keep in mind ‘tourism’ isn’t the same as cruise ship visitors. The average overnight tourist family spends thousands of dollars a week in our economy. If tourism doesn’t return soon (for real) then you will see the effects on the construction boom. There are many cogs in this wheel (well, a few anyway) I am a proponent of less ships and more focus on the overnight tourist. I would say ‘no’ ships, but I think there is a market for the Star Clipper ships and other specialty ships instead of the cattle herd ships.
Disappointing and pathetic response by Wayne, Bovell’s well written article should spark concern and highlights the need for cooling measures:
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/property-cooling-measures-absd-tdsr-ltv-loan-hdb-2382301
But that would require a responsible government free of corruption acting in the country’s national interests.
I think you would find that if anyone actually bothered to enforce the Trade and Business Licensing Act (what it says, not what they conveniently want it to say) and further enforced the planning laws then much of the issue would not exist.
Hundreds of landlords have no licensing, despite it being a legal requirement for anyone with more than two rental units.
Properly administered, increasing license fees could and should be charged based on number of units. The lack of Caymanian participation could and should also be a factor taken into account.
Meanwhile, any foreign national can own 100 airbnb units with no Trade and Business license at all. They are exempt.
Meanwhile we have many hundreds of impoverished minimum wage workers huddled together in “single family” dwellings in plain breach of planning laws as the only available mechanism for economic survival.
Then there is the maintenance law (not enforced) and a failure to provide any meaningful incentives to ensure mixed housing (somewhere that the nurses and teachers can afford) in any large scale mixed use development. We also fail to act to provide young people with the incentives and assistance required for them to get on the housing ladder. It is and remains perfectly achievable, provided there is a necessary leg up.
The Cayman Islands Government did this to us. All foreseeable and foreseen. All actionable and yet no action taken.
Come on guys! This can all be achieved and fixed without making investors unwelcome or even substantially changing our existing laws. All we have to do is stop and think and plot the solutions together.
Well said.