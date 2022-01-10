Police report decline in NYE crime and crashes

Police road block (photo from RCIPS social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS reported a decrease in serious incidents over the holidays this year compared to the same period last year, and although one person was killed on the road during the first week of the year, there were no traffic deaths over the New Year weekend, as drivers found other ways to get home rather than drinking and driving.

Courtney Oneil Bennett (43), from Bodden Town, was killed in the early morning hours of 6 January, on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, and a woman injured in the same crash remains in hospital.

Although police attended 15 crashes over the holiday weekend, most were not serious. Nevertheless, they expressed concern about the number of drivers involved in collisions who left the scene.

Inspector Jones, the head of the traffic unit, said that the high number of prosecutions during the first weekend of December had suggested that Cayman was on track to follow the trend of previous years. However, during the weekends that followed the number of prosecutions dropped and overall there were fewer serious traffic incidents than previous years.

He said that even though the figures indicated a move in the right direction, there was a serious collision in the first week of the new year, on Monday, 3 January, which resulted in three people being taken to hospital, one of whom is still in critical condition. This was followed by a fatality on Thursday, “where a man succumbed to his injuries and a women remains in critical condition in hospital”.

New Year’s Eve weekend prosecutions included 15 speeding tickets, three DUIs, one disqualified driver, 19 expired registration, 20 tint and six cell phone tickets.

“We have also seen an increase in hit-and-run incidents on the road, which is concerning. Not only is it highly irresponsible to leave the scene of an incident, particularly if people are injured, but there can be serious consequences if you are found to have ‘hit and run’,” Jones added.

As well as the road safety campaign, Winter Guardian, which operated from 1 December through 4 January, the police focused on keeping the community safe over the busy festive season and crime numbers down with increased police presence in specific areas and policing at night. Officers responded to several burglaries over the festive season, most of them at commercial premises.

“This is something we are not surprised to see at this time of year, as opportunistic thieves target establishments after busy festive season events and activities,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “For this reason we strongly encourage premises to remove any large sums of cash each night, ensure all windows and doors are securely locked, and ensure you have working CCTV running inside and outside your premises.”

No incidents involving firearms were reported over the holidays but there were several stabbings. Ebanks said that more often than not, these incidents take place between people who have had too much to drink.

“We want to remind the public that carrying an offensive weapon, such as a machete or knife, is an offence,” Ebanks said, noting that what can start off as a disagreement “can quickly escalate when weapons are introduced, and the result can have devastating effects, whether it be life-threatening injuries or a deadly confrontation”.

While police don’t report the large number of domestic incidents they attend, Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said the holidays can be a real struggle for some people and domestic calls increase as a result of these pressures.

“Abuse and violence in the home is not acceptable, particularly when children are involved,” he said. “We encourage anyone dealing with abuse in the home to tell someone you trust and seek help from the many services within the community that can support you, including the police.”

CI Kay added that anyone who is in fear of their own or their children’s safety, should call 911 immediately.