Police make second arrest in NYE yard invasion

(CNS): A 51-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested in relation to a violent yard invasion in the district on New Year’s Eve. He is the second man to be arrested in the investigation into what happened when a group of armed men pulled up at a party in Flute Lane on Friday night armed with machetes. A 24-year-old man, also from West Bay, was arrested shortly after the incident. However, neither of the men have been charged and both have been released on bail with conditions pending further investigation as police piece together what happened that evening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about it is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.