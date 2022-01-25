Police investigate violent assault near GT bar

(CNS): A man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury on Sunday night after the emergency services found him lying on the ground in Mary Street, George Town, as they responded to the report of an assault in the area of Dencle’s Bar at around 9:45pm. Police said they are looking for anyone with information about the incident, specifically people who were at the bar around the time of the violence. Police said that the wound, although serious, was not life-threatening and he has since been treated and released.

Witnesses are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. or anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line on 949-7777or the website.