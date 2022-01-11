Police hunt smugglers after finding major ganja haul

Photo courtesy of @XRayOneCayman

(CNS): The RCIPS is looking for members of a smuggling gang after they recovered an undisclosed quantity of ganja, described only as “large”, in Beach Bay, Bodden Town, last weekend. The police said they were unable to reveal the weight at this stage in the investigation, which began in the early morning hours of Saturday when the Air Operations Unit spotted suspicious activity while on patrol.

Officers on the ground went to the location and found two vehicles in the area. During a search of these vehicles the ganja was recovered, but despite an extensive search of the area, the suspects spotted by the helicopter crew were nowhere to be seen, having fled the location on foot.

“Based on the hostile terrain and ironshore, it is possible that some of these persons might have been injured,” police said.

The police are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.