Police hunt smugglers after finding major ganja haul
(CNS): The RCIPS is looking for members of a smuggling gang after they recovered an undisclosed quantity of ganja, described only as “large”, in Beach Bay, Bodden Town, last weekend. The police said they were unable to reveal the weight at this stage in the investigation, which began in the early morning hours of Saturday when the Air Operations Unit spotted suspicious activity while on patrol.
Officers on the ground went to the location and found two vehicles in the area. During a search of these vehicles the ganja was recovered, but despite an extensive search of the area, the suspects spotted by the helicopter crew were nowhere to be seen, having fled the location on foot.
“Based on the hostile terrain and ironshore, it is possible that some of these persons might have been injured,” police said.
The police are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Ummm, with functioning systems, how long (beyond three seconds) would it take to link the vehicles to their owners?
Robberies and burgarlies will increase now to repay the lost?
Waste of police resources. Hurry and legalize it so we don’t need to smuggle it in and can grow in our own backyard
I’ll donate $10,000 to any charity, for personal use. No point letting it go to waste.
Unless it’s that’s straw stuff, you can keep it.
Please Don’t Judge, 2 years of this covid bullshit and the wine doesn’t hit anymore.
They can’t trace the vehicles?
No. They cannot. Their systems do not let them. They are ineffectual incompetents who waste funds and resources with impunity. #worldclass.
Will assigned Depts within the RCIP get added for a stipend if it’s legalised ? For now it’s the law but tomorrow everything’s cushty ? – the concept becomes surreal, help 🤯
Someone out a lot of money after losing that ganja to the Police.
Them yardie boys in Jamrock want they money even if you lost the ganja. They don’t play.
The weed is pre-purchased prior to shipment at a rate of about 50-100 USD per lb. The rasta smugglers are expendable.
Landed, those lbs are flipped for approximately $1600 KYD. Even 3 busted shipments out of 10, these guys are raking in cash.
Meanwhile, I no longer purchase because I grow my own supply indoors. The argument that legalizing legitimizes the drug lords is so dumb.. I’ll never purchase that smuggled crap ever again. Local weed is 10000x better quality and I KNOW I grow it clean and organically.
Keeping it illegal does nothing to stop consumption and sales – it only keeps the black market lucrative.
Stupid business model. Should just vary the % of profits depending upon successful delivery.
It’s just a plant.