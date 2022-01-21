Phase 5 of border reopening takes immediate effect

Premier Wayne Panton at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): The quarantine and isolation misery will be over early for more than 500 people who are currently locked down because they travelled with unvaccinated children, as new regulations moving Cayman into Phase 5 of its border reopening plan come into effect. The new rules allow children travelling with adults to be assigned the COVID-19 vaccination status of their parents and enable them to move to a seven-day lateral flow testing regime.

While vaccinated parents can now travel to Cayman with unvaccinated kids and follow the three-test regime over the shortened period of seven days, locals wanting to travel to the Sister Islands will now need to get a negative certified LFT before they get on the plane, regardless of their vaccination status, including people travelling this holiday weekend.

Speaking at the first press briefing for 2022, Premier Wayne Panton revealed the requirement for people travelling to Cayman Brac or Little Cayman to take the tests as one of a number of measures being introduced to protect the elderly and more vulnerable population on the Brac, where there has been an increase in cases.

However, despite the premier’s concerns about the spread of the virus there, Public Health officials failed to reveal the number of active cases of COVID-19 currently on the Sister Islands or the number of people who have been hospitalised, in addition to the education minister who was airlifted from the Brac to the hospital in George Town on Thursday afternoon.

However, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton did confirm that over the last week or so there has been a significant increase in hospitalisations across all three islands. She also confirmed that there are currently 17 patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the new regulations relating to travellers and visitors comes into effect immediately and Travel Cayman will be organising a drive-through lateral flow exit test service for all eligible families tomorrow.

All vaccinated travellers currently in isolation with their children will now be eligible to move to a seven-day testing regime, where kids five and over will also need to be tested. Families where parents are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will now only be required to isolate for ten days and can also take a certified LFT rather than a PCR to exit quarantine.

The regulations outlining the changes for travellers are expected to be published on the government gazette this evening. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said that the new rules, coupled with the anticipated increase in airlift with the return of a number of US-based airlines, set the stage for an increase in visitors and hopes for a surge in bookings to the islands for Spring Break and Easter.

Panton said that government was doing its best to balance livelihoods and lives with the new rules. He said that the social distancing measures, mask-wearing and other protocols were working to curb the spread of the virus. This and the level of vaccination across the country allowed for the move to Phase 5.

But in the same breath he raised concerns about the significant level of transmission and infection and noted that only around 30% of the population has had a booster shot.

Asked about how government is measuring the success of the protocols being used to combat the virus, giving it the confidence to move to the next phase, Panton pointed to the low number of both hospitalisations and deaths, even though Cayman has seen a sharp increase in hospital numbers this week and is believed to have recorded unprecedented numbers of cases every day.

He said the government continues to balance health and the economy and it was continually learning new ways to live with the virus. Panton warned that COVID-19 would be with us for some time to come and the challenges of unlocking the country had to be managed.

While there was some reprieve for travellers, challenges remain for those who are positive as a result of the widespread community transmission. There was very little comfort on offer regarding the way that the testing regime for community positive cases and isolation is being managed.

Medical officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that Public Health was considering some changes to improve the delays that people are suffering in getting PCR test results for both the start and finish of isolation.

Even though Omicron is now the dominant variant, there are no differences in the protocol regime for any of the SARS-CoV-2 strains and they still require a PCR test to confirm a home LFT positive result. He spoke of a need to retain the requisite PCR tests to compare those on exit from those on entering to make sure the person’s viral load is falling. He said the first PCR test gives the baseline number.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez accepted that there were some problems with the testing service and the large number of people attending. As a result, more drive-through testing was going to be introduced, starting tomorrow, he said.

And while the isolation period has been cut by three days, the turnaround time on results for exit testing could still be impacted by issues relating to unclear readings on samples, which means that even with the reduced quarantine times, people can still be in isolation for extended periods, he said.

Allowing people to be released from quarantine with a certified lateral flow test is being considered, but the regulations currently require a PCR test.

“We understand that it is frustrating to be in isolation or quarantine for a long period of time but… our priority is the safety of the population and we won’t release anyone who potentially can be a risk to the public,” he said.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez also confirmed that, going forward, the data will be between five and ten days behind and he was not able to tell the people the number of cases reported any day this week or the number of active cases, though it is estimated to be well in excess of 4,000 people.

He said this was in line with international standards, despite the fact that most countries still report timely daily figures within 24 to 48 hours.