Passengers stranded by CAL-Jam-Cuba dispute

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft wingtip (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): A group of passengers travelling from Cuba to Grand Cayman on a Cayman Airways flight on Friday were caught up in a dispute between Jamaica, Cayman Airways and the Cuban authorities and were left stranded in Havana.

CAL officials said they were told by Jamaican immigration authorities that they could not guarantee that 86 passengers travelling from Havana to ORIA with onward Cayman Airways flights to Kingston and then to Nicaragua would be allowed to land in Jamaica, even though their tickets and itineraries were in order.

CAL said it waited for the situation to be resolved, but in the end, after a considerable delay on KX833 from Havana to Grand Cayman, the airline made the decision to leave behind the passengers impacted by the immigration issues.

But the Cuban authorities then took issue with Cayman Airways denying boarding to the 86 people that Jamaica has said it could not take. The Havana officials said they would not allow anyone to board the CAL flight unless the 86 people were also allowed to go.

But with the Cayman Airways flight crew in Havana approaching their duty time limitations, and the aircraft needed back in Grand Cayman for subsequent flights, the airline was eventually forced to cancel the Cuba flight and bring the plane back, leaving all of the passengers behind.

This had a knock-on effect on other services Friday night, and flights to Cuba remain restricted for passengers with onward connections. CAl said on Friday that those passengers with no onward travel caught up in the dispute “are being accommodated and will travel to Grand Cayman on the next available flight”.

The dispute appears to stem from the Nicaraguan government’s easing of restrictions for Cubans to travel there, offering another route to the United States for hopeful migrants. At the end of last year, Nicaragua lifted the visa requirement for Cuban nationals to promote commercial exchange, tourism and humanitarian family relations between the two countries.