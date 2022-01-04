Panton promises to make real changes in 2022

Premier Wayne Panton 2022 New Year Message

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has committed to making real change in the lives of local people during 2022 after delivering a budget that has made a considerable amount of money available to plug the gaps in society, from free meals for kids in school to investing in farmers to improve food security.

Delivering a New Year message, Panton also promised that sustainability would be the basis of the PACT Government’s overall policy and that it would deliver on the change that the public voted for. He also said that even though COVID-19 remained the primary health challenge, the government was going to ensure everyone has access to equitable healthcare.

Outlining the goals for this year, largely derived from the recent budget, he spoke about the need to deal this year with a fully researched beach renourishment and a ban on certain single-use plastic. Panton said government was grateful to the young activists who have been at the forefront of environmental issues locally and that PACT’s focus would be on sustainability in every area of government.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Cayman Islands is held up as one of the most sustainable countries of the world where all of its citizens thrive,” he said, adding that PACT would assist everyone to live their best life. Delivering a hopeful message, the premier said government would continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.

However, in his own New Year message, the opposition leader was critical of the PACT government’s management of the pandemic as well as the 2022/23 budget. Roy McTaggart, said the future was being viewed with anxiety because some people do not believe this government truly understands what it takes to run the country.

He said the increased spending and large borrowing were real concerns, though he said that people should remain hopeful. Urging people to get a COVID vaccine booster shot to help Cayman navigate the challenges ahead, especially the recovery of tourism, he urged the government to listen to the tourism sector’s stakeholders.

McTaggart said the opposition had criticised government not just for the sake of it but to get them to take their advice and pursue policies set out by the PPM that they believe people support after they steered the country through the lockdown in 2020.

“We find ourselves in opposition,” said McTaggart, added that the Progressives had achieved much for the country and would continue to promote its policy platform. “We will keep on making the argument for Progressive policy positions.”