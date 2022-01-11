Over 600 more people infected with COVID-19

(CNS): The number of people admitted to hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased to seven over the weekend but Public Health officials have not stated whether or not these admissions were because of the coronavirus or for other reasons.

But with more than 600 new cases reported this weekend and over 4.8% of the population currently confirmed positive, the spread of the virus continues to seriously impact the islands as government institutions and commercial premises close to the public to be sanitized or due to staff shortages.

According to the latest figures released Monday night from Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, 128 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed but there are at least 1,487 more likely cases.

Of the 608 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend, 22 were in travellers and 586 within the community. These included another 25 cases in the Sister Islands, and although Public Health did not provide a breakdown, most are believed to be on Cayman Brac.

There are 3,430 confirmed active cases of the virus, 100 of which are in the Sister Islands, and 3,166 linked to community transmission. Cayman has now recorded a total of 11,226 cases of the virus since March 2020 but around 10,500 were in the last four months.

Meanwhile, the needle moved only slightly on vaccine take-up, with 59,022 people now having had a one shot, 57,493 have had two doses and 18,158 peopl have received a booster shot.

Around the world the coronavirus continues to surge as Omicron proves to be as contagious as experts predicted and news has emerged of more variants. Scientists are debating on the findings of Leonidos Kostrikis, a researcher in Cyprus, who claimed to have found a variant that combines characteristics of Delta and Omicron, having identified 25 cases of “Deltacron”.

Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, has strongly refuted suggestions that his team’s findings could be a laboratory error. However, many experts are saying it is still too early to tell whether or not this will be the next strain of concern for the world.