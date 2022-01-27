Over 5,200 people still in official COVID isolation
(CNS): The latest figures from the Public Health Department revealed that, as of Tuesday 25 January, a huge number of people were in lockdown after testing positive for COVID-19. As adults and children returned to work and school after the National Heroes holiday weekend, 5,220 people were still in isolation as a result of a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive test, even after government cut quarantine times to alleviate staff shortages in the business community and public services.
Premier Wayne Panton said at last week’s press briefing that the measures government was taking to curtail the spread of the virus were working. However, the reality is that Cayman does not appear to have reached a peak in transmission, given that there were an additional 444 positive tests on Tuesday, including another 13 on the Sister Islands, exceeding last week’s daily average of 391 cases.
This continuing spike in cases has fuelled an increase in people who have become seriously ill as a result of being infected, and 21 people are currently admitted to hospital.
According to the second situation report released by Public Health Wednesday, community transmission led to more than 19% of the population being infected during the course of last week. Between 16 and 22 January, there were 2,739 new confirmed cases, while 6,578 people were positive in total over that seven-day period.
This included 4,553 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, which represents around a third of the 13,788 cases recorded here as of 22 of January, though that figure has now exceeded 14,000. Meanwhile, officials say that, although it is no longer the dominant strain, the Delta variant, which causes more severe disease, is increasing again.
Although Public Health officials are citing the increase in testing as a reason for the spike, the reality is that more than one-third of all tests are positive, reflecting a very high level of community transmission.
Hospital admissions due to COVID are also increasing and 29 patients tested positive for the virus last week. Several of them were people without symptoms who were admitted for other reasons and were tested as part of the routine screening. Four people were admitted to intensive care last week, one of whom was placed on a ventilator. Over 70% of those admitted were unvaccinated.
Vaccines remain the most effective way of protecting the community from severe illness and over 83% of the population has had at least one dose, which is the main reason why hospitalisations remain relatively low. However, there are concerns that with vaccine protection waning after several months and natural immunity even less sustainable, people need to get their second dose or get boosted if they were fully vaccinated more than three months ago.
Officials said that there is increasing evidence that boosters increase protection by 89% against severe disease. As a result, preparations are being made for a booster campaign to increase local coverage.
See the latest COVID weekly report in full in the CNS Library.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Stop the exit PCR testing.
If 6,578 people were covid positive during the last reported seven day period, all of their household members have now been exposed to Covid. If the average household has 4 people, that’s 26,312 people or over 1/3 of the island with Covid in their own home! Who is the exit PCR testing helping? It just doesn’t add up.
Not reporting.
How many of those in quarantine are children who are required to be tested as part of a school’s testing regime?
If testing is so important, why are mostly children required to test? Why aren’t the elderly and vulnerable made to test twice a week? Throughout the pandemic all regulations have fallen most heavily on the children. Either require testing of everyone or no one. Which MPs are representing the children?
(Just asking for 5,200 friends and the parent currently homeschooling them.)
19%? That would be over 12k people…
Serious question: what actions are the CIG taking to curtail community transmission? Evidently there is no political will for police ticketing, no 6 feet of distancing, and no wider community LFT campaign, so what is he referring to?!? Does anyone know?
How did we reach over 70% in hospital are vaccinated? Was this an error should it be read unvaccinated?
CNS: Yes, sorry, it was an error.
“Over 70% of those admitted were vaccinated.” CNS per the report, 28% of hospital admissions were vaccinated not the other way around as stated.
CNS: Sorry. Typo.
Just like with almost every other country, this will run through the Cayman population, with smaller subsequent waves.
At some point, it is time to end remaining population-wide mitigation steps. Masks optional everyone, no gathering restrictions (which are wholly pointless at 100 or 250 or whatever they are), and no further testing for arrivals.
A serious question here for CNS to follow-up on….
I believe that HSA is exaggerating the hospitalization numbers based on some inside information.
Can you please confirm with HSA that if I were to break my leg, and go to the hospital, test positive for COVID, and then stay a week in the hospital because of my leg… would I be considered a “COVID hospitalization” ?
I’ve heard that up to HALF of the 21 hospitalizations are not in the hospital BECAUSE of COVID, but rather are in the hospital and have tested positive for COVID (and are NOT receiving any form of COVID treatment)
CNS: Firstly, here is what the HSA said in its report verbatim: “A total of 29 COVID patients were treated during Epi. Week 3. Although the majority of these patients had COVID related symptoms, some had no such symptoms and were found to be positive on routine testing.” The link to the report in the CNS Library is at the bottom of the article.
So yes, if you were hospitalized with a broken leg and then tested positive you would be counted as ‘hospitalised and has covid’, but the HSA is acknowledging that this might be the case for some patients.
BUT, what your comment/question appears to not take into account is that we have known from the beginning of the pandemic that people who are already unwell (have comorbidities) or just elderly are particularly vulnerable to covid. So if someone is admitted for a respiratory illness or for heart problems or a multitude of other serious illnesses, the fact that they are also found to have covid is not a small thing but a serious and significant factor regarding their overall health.
You’ve chosen a very clear-cut example – a variation on the ‘if I died in a road accident and was subsequently found to be covid-positive, would I be a covid death?’ (To which the answer is no.)
However, though I’m not a health professional, I imagine that there is not a clear cut division somewhere along the line between a broken leg and pneumonia, which is why the HSA has not provided numbers saying X number of positive people are in hospital but are at no risk of covid and Y number are in hospital and have significant risk from covid.
Another point to consider is why those patients were not positive when admitted. Had they tested negative? Or had they not tested themselves because they thought the symptoms were something else, or they didn’t want to know, or because they have been taken in by the ‘covid is a hoax’ crowd, or because they couldn’t afford the test, or because they couldn’t get out to get one?
Wendy is trying very hard to get as clear a picture as possible and I certainly don’t want to play down the confusion. But ‘the HSA is exaggerating the hospitalization numbers’ sounds like a local conspiracy based on gossip.
The last paragraph of the article is important. Stats from all over the world are clearly showing that those who have had the booster (3rd dose) have far less risk of serious disease. I would encourage all those who are eligible to get their booster ASAP.
Why aren’t we encouraging everyone to LFT themselves before releasing themselves out in the community every morning? Boostered or not, too many community positives are our problem.
You are like the media twisting words to suit your agenda. Cyril Cohen the top immunologist and adviser to their government says the boosters have done little. The last paragraph you quote says ‘increasing evidence’ not ‘clearly showing’ at all. Nothing is clear with this pandemic. Science + Politics = Politics. If the ‘stats’ were clear the FDA would not have sought a 75 year security of the clinical data from the public. Don’t you find that just a little suspicious? Yes, I think the vaccines have helped, but there is a lot more to be learned. Panton says the steps being taken are working but does not qualify it. Talk is cheap.
How is the asinine testing regime for travel between islands working out?
Do you mean the money making scheme designed to fleece anything that moves …. smh
Stop exit testing now.
Not ready. Not safe. Wreaking havoc on a previously functioning wider economy. Madness.