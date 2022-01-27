Over 5,200 people still in official COVID isolation

(CNS): The latest figures from the Public Health Department revealed that, as of Tuesday 25 January, a huge number of people were in lockdown after testing positive for COVID-19. As adults and children returned to work and school after the National Heroes holiday weekend, 5,220 people were still in isolation as a result of a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive test, even after government cut quarantine times to alleviate staff shortages in the business community and public services.

Premier Wayne Panton said at last week’s press briefing that the measures government was taking to curtail the spread of the virus were working. However, the reality is that Cayman does not appear to have reached a peak in transmission, given that there were an additional 444 positive tests on Tuesday, including another 13 on the Sister Islands, exceeding last week’s daily average of 391 cases.

This continuing spike in cases has fuelled an increase in people who have become seriously ill as a result of being infected, and 21 people are currently admitted to hospital.

According to the second situation report released by Public Health Wednesday, community transmission led to more than 19% of the population being infected during the course of last week. Between 16 and 22 January, there were 2,739 new confirmed cases, while 6,578 people were positive in total over that seven-day period.

This included 4,553 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, which represents around a third of the 13,788 cases recorded here as of 22 of January, though that figure has now exceeded 14,000. Meanwhile, officials say that, although it is no longer the dominant strain, the Delta variant, which causes more severe disease, is increasing again.

Although Public Health officials are citing the increase in testing as a reason for the spike, the reality is that more than one-third of all tests are positive, reflecting a very high level of community transmission.

Hospital admissions due to COVID are also increasing and 29 patients tested positive for the virus last week. Several of them were people without symptoms who were admitted for other reasons and were tested as part of the routine screening. Four people were admitted to intensive care last week, one of whom was placed on a ventilator. Over 70% of those admitted were unvaccinated.

Vaccines remain the most effective way of protecting the community from severe illness and over 83% of the population has had at least one dose, which is the main reason why hospitalisations remain relatively low. However, there are concerns that with vaccine protection waning after several months and natural immunity even less sustainable, people need to get their second dose or get boosted if they were fully vaccinated more than three months ago.

Officials said that there is increasing evidence that boosters increase protection by 89% against severe disease. As a result, preparations are being made for a booster campaign to increase local coverage.