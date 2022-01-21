One-day exit testing drive-through clinic

HSA drive-thru testing

(CNS): In response to regulation changes announced today, the HSA will be holding a special exit testing drive-through clinic offering certified lateral flow tests (LFTs) at Truman Bodden Sports Complex parking lot on Friday, 21 January, from 7am to 10am. This is only for people eligible to exit quarantine.

Under the new regulations, unvaccinated children of residents and visitors may to enter the islands with their vaccinated parents without the need to quarantine.

HSA officials said that anyone opting for this service must register and pay in advance through the HSA’s new COVID testing online platform, which they said is secure and convenient. This allows people to utilize the more efficient drive-through process and for tests to be administered from the comfort of their vehicle.

It requires the use of a credit or debit card and results are emailed in approximately 1 hour. The cost is CI$25 per test.

People attending the drive-through must bring their photo ID along with the QR code that will be provided in the email as proof of payment.

Anyone paying cash can visit the clinic at 131 MacLendon Drive location between 7:30am and 12pm, as the drive-through location is for pre-paid customers only.

The minimum age for the certified LFT exit testing is five years; children under five are not required to be tested.