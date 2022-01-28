Ombudsman sees 50% increase in data breaches

(CNS): The Ombudsman’s office saw a 15% increase in data protection queries from the public during 2021, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues around vaccination status. But the office also said there was a 50% increase in the number of data breaches being reported, where personal data had been accessed, lost, altered or disclosed in an unlawful or unauthorised manner.

In a press release to mark International Data Protection Day on Friday, officials said that data protection legislation is more crucial to privacy and information rights than ever, given the onset of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Our office has released public guidance within the past year on data protection issues related to employees’ Covid vaccination data,” said Deputy Ombudsman (Information Rights) Jan Liebaers. “We also continued to receive more reports of data breaches and complaints about data protection during 2021 – the second full year Cayman’s Data Protection Act (DPA) has been in effect.”

The DPA contains important rights for individuals, including the right to be informed about how personal data is being used. Individuals also have the right to request corrections to inaccurate personal data, to object to direct marketing and to request access to their personal data.

“Letting individuals know about their data rights and investigating complaints and data breaches is now the single busiest area within our office – particularly as more day-to-day commerce and public interactions have moved online in the wake of Covid shutdowns and work-from-home solutions,” Liebaers added.

The Ombudsman oversees and enforces the DPA and everyone has the right to complain to the office if they believe their data is not being processed in compliance with the Act. The Act sets the rules for the use of personal data by public and private sector organizations based on eight core data protection principles. Those cover fairness, adequacy, retention and security of personal data processing, among other requirements.