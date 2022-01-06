Officials silent over plight of protesting woman

Government Administration Building

(CNS): Concerns are mounting over a woman suffering mental health issues who has been protesting for months about what she believes is her mistreatment at the hands of local psychiatrists. However, officials have remained silent on how they intend to deal with her increasingly lewd public performances outside the Government Administration Building.

CNS has contacted the police, senior civil servants and the health ministry, but there has been no response on how the woman is to be assisted. Police officials said they were unable to comment but were aware of the concerns. CNS has seen internal messages from government officials to the governor, who supervises the RCIPS, but it is not clear how the situation will be resolved.

The woman has been conducting a mixed and accusatory protest for several months, which began outside Government House on the West Bay Road. She has since moved her protest to the GAB on Elgin Avenue. But over the last few weeks her public displays have become sexualised and her mental distress more apparent.

Although police were seen talking with her outside the building again this morning, it appears the situation is far from resolved. Over the last few weeks, when police arrive the woman moves away, only to return hours later or on the following day.