Oceans heat up as 2021 lands in top 5 hottest years

(CNS): The year 2021 was the world’s fifth hottest on record, with greenhouse gases surging and oceans warming to new highs and for some countries it was the hottest on record, scientists from NOAA in the US, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and university researchers have reported. The US saw its fourth hottest year on record and all over the world there were extreme weather events.

The last seven years were the world’s warmest “by a clear margin”, climate experts said, with 2020 and 2016 topping the table. There were numerous record-breaking climate events all over the globe in 2021, but despite commitments by governments to cut emissions, carbon dioxide and methane levels surged back up to pe-pandemic levels.

Around the world emissions increased on 2020, when there was a slight and evidently short-lived decrease as a result of the pandemic lockdown. In the United States greenhouse gas emissions rose by 6.2% last year, and recorded increases elsewhere means governmental goals to combat climate change are in jeopardy. Scientists said that the surge in emissions last year cancelled out all of the gains in the previous year’s decline.

A new report from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) examining just 20 weather events in the US last year showed these cost the American economy at least $145 billion.

Meanwhile, new analysis published Tuesday showed that oceans contained the most heat energy in 2021 since measurements began six decades ago — accelerating at a rate only possible because of human-emitted greenhouse gases. Since the late 1980s, Earth’s oceans warmed at a rate eight times faster than the preceding decades.

Warming seas remain of particular concern for low lying nations such as the Cayman Islands.

CNS has contacted the Cayman Islands National Weather Service and the Department of Environment for the latest local statistics on the temperature here in 2021 and the emissions for last year and we are awaiting a full response. But the weather service was able to offer raw data, which saw Cayman’s top temperature last year exceed 33.5C (92.3F) on two separate days in September and October some 6 degrees hotter than the average for September but almost 10 for October. The average temperature for last year was 28.4C or 83.1. According to the most recently available numbers 2019 emissions were the highest in Cayman since 2007, and regionally per capita the country has the highest levels in the Caribbean region.

The PACT Government is committed to addressing this problem with the National Energy Policy, which is focused on reducing our dependence on diesels to produce electricity, and a new transport policy. However, the most pressing issue for the Cayman Islands is preparing for the impact of climate change, which despite the Paris Accord signed in 2015 and the agreements in Glasgow last year, is a more clear and present danger than ever before.

Globally, the first five months of the year experienced relatively low temperatures compared to the recent very warm years. But from June until October monthly temperatures were consistently at least amongst the fourth warmest on record and Europe had its warmest summer since record began.

Across a band stretching from the west coast of the USA and Canada to northeastern Canada and Greenland, as well as large parts of Central and North Africa and the Middle East there were above average temperatures last year.

More than 400 weather stations around the world beat their all time highest temperature records in 2021, demonstrating the realities of global warming, according to a report in the Guardian newspaper last week. Maximiliano Herrera, who keeps track of extreme weather around the world and publishes an annual list of records broken in the previous year, recorded an alarming list for 2021.

According to his records, Oman, UAE, Canada, the United States, Morocco, Turkey, Taiwan, Italy, Tunisia and Dominica all broke or tied their national highest record, 107 countries beat their monthly high temperature record, and five beat their monthly low temperature record.

In July a temperature of 54.4°C (130°F) was recorded in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, a desert valley in Eastern California, the highest reliably recorded temperature on Earth. Then in August in Syracuse the highest temperature ever in Europe, 48.8°C (119.8°F), was recorded.

Overall 2021 was a year of climate crisis with numerous catastrophic extreme weather events, from fires and floods to storms and tornadoes, and scientists are already warning that 2022 will look very similar and possibly worse.