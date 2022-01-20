New weekly COVID report offers old information

(CNS): The people of the Cayman Islands will no longer receive timely information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic here as Public Health officials have switched to weekly reports reflecting figures that are some five days old. The first of these new situation reports was released to the media at around 9:45pm Wednesday night with data from Saturday.

As a result, there is no up-to-date information on how many people tested positive this week at all, despite unconfirmed reports that the number of residents infected on Tuesday was the highest daily figure since the first case of the virus here in March 2020.

Officials have not revealed the number of people currently in hospital with SARS-CoV-2 or the tally of active cases, which is estimated to be well over 4,000 people.

Nevertheless, CNS has continued to ask for up-to-date figures and we are waiting on a response. Meanwhile, the old data released last night is posted in the CNS Library.

More than 5% of the population is believed to be in isolation this week, largely due to the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, and this is taking a toll on the economy. But the evident inability of Public Health to cope with the overwhelming number of people infected is also detrimental to the community as a whole, extending the isolation periods for many families.

Families with unvaccinated children have been spending as long as three weeks in quarantine because of the delays in getting their first PCR test to start the clock on their official isolation period, then waiting in some cases more than three days to get their negative exit test.

CNS has been inundated this week with messages from readers about their quarantine and testing nightmares. Following the decision by Public Health to cut the isolation time by three days, which was announced yesterday, more than 700 people attended the drive-through exit testing clinic at Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

While that change in isolation days may reduce the time slightly, people testing positive still have problems getting a confirmation PCR test, and the introduction of district lunchtime clinics does not appear to have made much of an impact.

Reports of single parents struggling to get to testing centres because they don’t have transport or taking sick kids to queue in the hot sun are causing further despair over the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 on this community and the confusion surrounding testing and isolation rules.

Furthermore, CNS has heard numerous concerns from the public that health officials are constantly giving out conflicting information, and that navigating the entire system is compounding the multiple problems they are experiencing as a result of catching the virus.

The official position from the weekly report is that there were around 19 people in the hospital last week. But as of Monday, at least 15 people were admitted and the state of health of those people is unknown. Also, the death toll as of Saturday remained at 15 but there has been no indication if anyone else has passed away over the last five days.

The data released by Public Health indicates that a total of 158 people have been hospitalised in Cayman as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 130 have been admitted since the vaccines became available and 75% of the patients were unvaccinated. However, Public Health has not said how many of the 15 people who died were vaccinated.

The virus is still raging through the community, and according to last week’s figures, some 314 people were being infected per day, though that has been surpassed this week. But with the tardy reporting, it is still impossible for the public to gauge if Cayman has yet reached its peak of infection and how much longer they will need to deal with the impact of isolation.

The justification for the change, according to Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, is to provide a “deep dive into local trends in transmission and testing” and to show policymakers the movement in figures over a week to help decision making.

By using what she said was an international standard to report its COVID-19 cases, the Cayman Islands will now be better able to compare its status with other jurisdictions during any given period. The ongoing review process includes cleaning the data as much as possible and ridding it of previous duplications and other technical errors.

“This is a living document but we believe that it is a valuable product and we are committed to preserving data integrity in a way that is open and transparent,” she said. “The new information will empower the government and the community to make decisions, allocate resources and plan based on proven trends in data.”

But since this new situation report covers the week from Sunday 12:00am to Saturday at 11:59pm, unless that data is released by Monday it is of little significance to the public. While the report is an important tool for officials, most countries release a similar document alongside basic daily statistics.

The UK, where Dr Newton was working during the pandemic, makes the number of new daily cases, hospitalisations, population percentages and the death toll available to the public within 24 hours.