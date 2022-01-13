Motorcyclist badly hurt in crash with SUV

Road accident on Wednesday

(CNS): A motorcycle rider is the latest person to sustain serious injuries on Grand Cayman’s roads, as traffic collisions show no sign of abating in 2022. The rider was involved in a crash with a Silver Honda SUV around noon yesterday on North Sound Road, just north of the Shedden Road intersection by the Caymanian Village Plaza.

Emergency services attended and took the motorbike rider to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The SUV driver was unhurt.

The crash is now under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.