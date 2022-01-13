Motorcyclist badly hurt in crash with SUV
(CNS): A motorcycle rider is the latest person to sustain serious injuries on Grand Cayman’s roads, as traffic collisions show no sign of abating in 2022. The rider was involved in a crash with a Silver Honda SUV around noon yesterday on North Sound Road, just north of the Shedden Road intersection by the Caymanian Village Plaza.
Emergency services attended and took the motorbike rider to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The SUV driver was unhurt.
The crash is now under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.
Category: Local News
I only rode on sundays…one sunday a drunk pulled out in front of me in GT…i jumped off…received some skin rashes but was able to ride bike to hospital to get some stitches..y patch up…rode it home….driver never stopped??? Lets just say i no longer ride….cant immagine sitting in wheelchair resta life or losing a limb just because someone decides to drink or just dont care …nope..i aint no roadkill….
The SUV is out of the centre turn lane and fully into the lane of the oncoming cyclist. Anyone who rides a motorcycle will be familiar with cars turning in front of them in similar situations, or those who look you in the eyes and pull out in front of you.
Most car drivers seem to be fully aware that the motorcyclist will suffer the greatest harm in an accident, and hence take risks that they certainly wouldn’t take if it was another car oncoming.