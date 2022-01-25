More challenges ahead for offshore sector in EU
(CNS): The financial services industry in the Cayman Islands is bracing itself for another rocky year, as this jurisdiction could be included on the European Union’s list of high-risk third countries for money laundering that pose significant threats to the financial system of the Union.
The EU updated its anti-money laundering list earlier this month in line with the grey list of jurisdictions whose AML practices are under increased monitoring by the Financial Action Task Force.
Officials told CNS that the listing, which will prohibits the use of special purpose vehicles in EU AML listed high-risk third countries, was being addressed and Cayman is intent on being removed from this list. When that will happen is unclear but it will not be before the end of the year.
In a statement from the financial services ministry, officials said the Cayman Islands government was committed to working with the international standard-setter on implementing an action plan to address any outstanding issues.
In March 2019 the FATF recommended 63 actions for the Cayman Islands to complete to close gaps in its AML regime. While officials claim that 60 of these actions have been completed, the FATF nevertheless placed Cayman on its monitoring list and gave it an action plan to complete the remaining three important items.
The EU listing will impact a small amount of business here. Although Cayman remains on the FATF list, officials said this would not affect Cayman Islands investment funds from being marketed in the EU. However, if proposed AIFMD amendments are enacted in 2024 as expected, this would prevent those funds from being marketed in the EU.
The immediate EU listing will, in accordance with the EU Securitisation Regulation, prohibit EU financial institutions from using Cayman Islands entities for securitisations. But officials said that Minister André Ebanks is in direct contact with the Cayman Islands’ leading industry practitioners in this sub-sector to provide appropriate updates and guidance for the area of business that will be negatively impacted..
The listing will require all financial institutions to conduct enhanced due diligence on business relationships and transactions involving non-EU listed jurisdictions. This may include obtaining additional information on customers, beneficial owners, and the source of funds and wealth; and selecting patterns of transactions that need further examination.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics
better hold off on that luxurious budget…
Why do we keep pandering to the EU? How much business do we even get from the EU?
Well, they’re not wrong. If we can’t honestly admit that there is a deeply-entrenched narco-trafficking industry, plus related money laundering going on, enabled through corrupt suppression, misdirection, or truce/allegiance, then none of the substantial and trailblazing efforts of the Cayman Finance industry of the last 30 years will matter much. We have two sets of game rules trying to coexist. The RCIPS needs to arrest the thick-filed, well known narco-gang kingpins, or explain why they aren’t building those cases. Their real estate and other laundering assets need to be forfeited to CIG auction. It’s so prevalent that the agencies tasked with dealing with it are nose-blind.