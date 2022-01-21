Missing teenage asked to contact police

Jaden Lawerence

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them find 14-year-old Jaden Lawrence from Bodden Town, who was reported missing after he did not return home from school yesterday. He left home on Thursday at about 7am heading for school, wearing his Clifton Hunter school uniform, khaki pants, blue shirt and black Air Max sneakers. He was carrying a bright blue Jansport backpack.

He was last seen around 2pm at the school campus. Jaden is about 5’8″ tall, slim build, brown complexion, with black short-cut hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the centre of his forehead.

Officers are encouraging Jaden to return home or go to the nearest police station immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.