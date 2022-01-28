Men badly wounded in knife fight

(CNS): Two men are currently in hospital recovering from serious knife wounds after a fight in the early hours of Friday morning on Hirst Road, Bodden Town, in the Butterfly Circle area of Savannah. The two men both received multiple stab wounds during an altercation. When officers and emergency services arrived at the scene, they immediately located one of the men and he was taken to hospital. A short time later, the second man was located and was also transported to hospital for treatment.

No other details about the fight or the men involved have been released by police and neither of them has been arrested.

Police said the matter was currently under investigation and officers are appealing for anyone who was on Hirst Road at about 2:00am or earlier this morning and may have seen either of the two men or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.