Man found stabbed on West Bay street

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a violent assault in West Bay that left one man in hospital with serious injuries. On Saturday night at around 11pm they were called to a report of a stabbing on Birch Tree Hill Road, near the junction of Rev. Blackman Road just yards from the police station, where they found the victim lying on the ground being helped by a member of the public.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. No other details have been provided by the RCIPS.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to gather information and anyone who can help is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.