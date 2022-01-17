Man charged after foiled mugging

(CNS): A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a controlled drug after he tried to mug another man at Coe Wood Beach, Bodden Town, on the morning of 2 January. According to the police, when the suspect approached his potential victim he implied that he had a gun and demanded cash and personal items. However, the man did not give him anything. Instead, a fight ensued and the would-be robber fled the location empty-handed. The police said that when they tracked him down he was in possession of ganja at the time of his arrest. He was due to appear in court Monday.