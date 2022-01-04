Law reformers open discussion on legal abortion
(CNS): The Law Reform Commission has opened a public consultation on reforming the prohibition in the Cayman Islands on almost all abortions and ending the criminalisation of women who want to terminate their pregnancies when their lives are not necessarily at risk. A new discussion paper released by the LRC in December proposes the first significant reform of the Penal Code in more than 45 years.
The commission aim to ensure that the Cayman Islands Penal Code is compatible with the Bill of Rights and to remove obsolete and archaic provisions. The goal is to modernise the criminal law and the discussions proposed range from increasing the age of criminal responsibility for children to repealing the crime of insulating the modesty of a woman.
While a number of the changes being proposed by the commission will be controversial, the proposition to introduce safe legal abortion is likely to be the most hotly debated. The commissioners are recommending reform but have fallen short of suggesting specific parameters for the law.
Nevertheless, the LRC poses a number of questions for consideration and have pointed to a 2017 change in the law in Australia that decriminalises the act of seeking an abortion. But it still requires a suitably qualified medical practitioner to terminate a pregnancy up to 23 weeks, with regard to all relevant medical circumstances, as well as current and future physical, psychological and social circumstances of the woman. Abortions can only be carried out in Australia after 23 weeks if the woman’s life is at risk.
Currently abortion is illegal in the Cayman Islands, with the only exception being when a pregnancy places a woman’s life in danger. The law criminalises not just the women seeking an abortion but also the doctors that may assist. There are no provisions here for underage girls who may be victims on incest, women who have been raped or in relation to fetal abnormality.
According to research by the commissioners, no one in Cayman has ever been prosecuted for procuring or providing an abortion. But in 2013 the health ministry conducted an adolescent health and sexuality survey where 9.1% of 15-16 year olds and 8.5% of 17-19 year olds admitted to having had an abortion and women here are known to go overseas to terminate their unwanted pregnancies.
Despite the lack of prosecution, the statute still criminalises the procurement of abortion in sections 141, 142 and 143 of the Penal Code, which the commission said raises compatibility issues with Cayman’s own Bill of Rights as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, which are both extended to the Cayman Islands.
The discussion paper points out the threat to life women face when they do not have access to affordable, legal, safe abortions, given the danger of death and injury when they are forced to seek out unsafe terminations. Criminalising women for seeking or securing an abortion across the modern legal landscape is also considered a form of gender-based violence.
See the full discussion paper in the CNS Library here beginning on page 41.
Members of the public as well as health providers and other stakeholders are asked to submit comment no later than 15 March to the Director of the Law Reform Commission
By hand at
4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs
133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman
Or by mail to:
P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-900
Or email cilawreform@gov.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
If you can fly away and get one why do you really need to change the law?
So we killing babies now…?
Cayman gone!
Might help with the crime situation around here, only takes 15-20 years…
https://freakonomics.com/podcast/abortion-and-crime-revisited/
Kinda weirdo you gotta be to think crime statistics is a justification for baby murder?
Pity it wasn’t available in West Bay some 60 years ago.
It is past time for these changes to be made to our laws.
I guess PACT will want to have a referendum on this one.
Having to travel abroad is ridiculous. Time to get with the rest of the developed world.
As soon as there is a heartbeat its too late to abort… you’re just killing a human being who happens to be young and located in a womb.
As soon as the cell divides life has begun. Remember it is mankind that has decided when to abort which is just a nicer way of saying kill.
Where are all the “my body, my choice” anti-vaccers now?
Im getting tired of Western politics being imported over here. We all know where this is going anyway, there once was a time when abortions were supposed to be safe, legal and ‘rare’.
Regardless of the stage of its development, we dont end human life here. Make better choices.
This would be a massive step forward. Women should have the right to choose! Our bodies our choice. Leave religion out of it.
Absolutely! My body, my choice! If you want to have a baby, that’s o.k. with me. If you don’t want to have a baby, the choice should still be yours to decide. No one should have the authority to control you from making your choice.
None of your considerations on rights matter. The only issue that matters concerning abortion is if its a human baby or not. If it is, you can’t kill it, that simple.
Save for the case of rape, why don’t you make the right choice when you have unprotected sex?
I had mine done in Colombia. Three for the price of two special, got my vagina tightened back up and my boobs done same trip.
Sure lets start mass homicide. We are already headed down the path to hell…let’s speed things up.
I got pregnant at 18 right before I was to leave home for university.. young and dumb I know. I got my abortion in the same state right before my first semester started.
I went on to get my degree, and returned home to the same partner. We got married, have budding careers, are paying off our own home, and now have 2 healthy twins.
It isn’t about “homicide”, but rather, sometimes it just isn’t the right time or even with the right partner. I’m able to give my children a much better and secure upbringing now.
Evidently, keeping it illegal here just puts up a small barrier that can be easily hopped – and if you don’t have the finances to travel abroad for a medical procedure you are likely NOT ready to raise children. The same can be said about the illegality of marijuana because my neighbor enjoys it on a nightly basis.
Women control their own bodies, and if something is growing inside of them that they do not want inside of them, it is most definitely their right to get rid of it. You have zero say in what someone can do with their body.
Legalize or continue to turn a blind eye? Not much of a choice really.