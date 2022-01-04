Law reformers open discussion on legal abortion

(CNS): The Law Reform Commission has opened a public consultation on reforming the prohibition in the Cayman Islands on almost all abortions and ending the criminalisation of women who want to terminate their pregnancies when their lives are not necessarily at risk. A new discussion paper released by the LRC in December proposes the first significant reform of the Penal Code in more than 45 years.

The commission aim to ensure that the Cayman Islands Penal Code is compatible with the Bill of Rights and to remove obsolete and archaic provisions. The goal is to modernise the criminal law and the discussions proposed range from increasing the age of criminal responsibility for children to repealing the crime of insulating the modesty of a woman.

While a number of the changes being proposed by the commission will be controversial, the proposition to introduce safe legal abortion is likely to be the most hotly debated. The commissioners are recommending reform but have fallen short of suggesting specific parameters for the law.

Nevertheless, the LRC poses a number of questions for consideration and have pointed to a 2017 change in the law in Australia that decriminalises the act of seeking an abortion. But it still requires a suitably qualified medical practitioner to terminate a pregnancy up to 23 weeks, with regard to all relevant medical circumstances, as well as current and future physical, psychological and social circumstances of the woman. Abortions can only be carried out in Australia after 23 weeks if the woman’s life is at risk.

Currently abortion is illegal in the Cayman Islands, with the only exception being when a pregnancy places a woman’s life in danger. The law criminalises not just the women seeking an abortion but also the doctors that may assist. There are no provisions here for underage girls who may be victims on incest, women who have been raped or in relation to fetal abnormality.

According to research by the commissioners, no one in Cayman has ever been prosecuted for procuring or providing an abortion. But in 2013 the health ministry conducted an adolescent health and sexuality survey where 9.1% of 15-16 year olds and 8.5% of 17-19 year olds admitted to having had an abortion and women here are known to go overseas to terminate their unwanted pregnancies.

Despite the lack of prosecution, the statute still criminalises the procurement of abortion in sections 141, 142 and 143 of the Penal Code, which the commission said raises compatibility issues with Cayman’s own Bill of Rights as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, which are both extended to the Cayman Islands.

The discussion paper points out the threat to life women face when they do not have access to affordable, legal, safe abortions, given the danger of death and injury when they are forced to seek out unsafe terminations. Criminalising women for seeking or securing an abortion across the modern legal landscape is also considered a form of gender-based violence.