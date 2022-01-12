Kids need protection from criminalisation

(CNS): As part of the review of the Penal Code, the Law Reform Commission is recommending that the Cayman Islands raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility to at least twelve, or even 14 years old, to prevent children from being criminalised when they don’t have the capacity to infringe the criminal law, are too immature to stand trial or to be held accountable at the same level as adults. Under the current law, children can stand trial as young as ten years old. The Penal Code says children under ten are not criminally responsible but it also limits the circumstances where children under 14 can be held responsible.

However, the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights requires protection for children under the age of 18 and the LRC recommended that the Penal Code be amended to “reflect the protections afforded in the Bill of Rights”.

The commission said that Cayman needs to increase the age of criminal responsibility for a host of reasons and is asking the public to discuss a number of issues, including whether children under 12, or better still under 14, should be prevented from being criminally responsible.

The LRC examined the situation in a number of countries and found that the criminalisation of children in conflict with the law is perceived by many as being unfair and contrary to international human rights.

This includes the law in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, where the minimum age of criminal responsibility remains at ten years old, largely as a result of the infamous murder of toddler James Bulger by two ten-year-old boys, Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, in 1993.

Efforts to change the law in the UK to date have failed but there are many who believe that this case should not prevent the necessary reform.

“While children in the United Kingdom are not deemed to be mature enough to marry, even with parental consent, until they are sixteen years of age, to drive a car until seventeen years of age, or to vote in a general election until they are eighteen years of age, they may be criminalised at ten years of age,” the commission said in their discussion paper.

The LRC also noted that evidence suggests most children in conflict with the law have poor mental health, dysfunctional families and backgrounds of emotional, physical or sexual abuse.

The commissioners said they were of the view that children must be protected from the harmful effects of early criminalisation while ensuring that incidents of harmful behaviour by those who are under the minimum age may be effectively investigated to ascertain the facts surrounding the behaviour.

“The best interests of the child must be protected as well as the interests of victims and other persons that are affected by such harmful behaviour,” the LRC said in the paper. “Recommendations made with regard to increasing the age of criminal responsibility must be aimed at protecting children and affirming the commitment of the Cayman Islands to comply with the Constitution and the UNCRC.”

Recognising the complexities surround the prosecution of children and the need for victims to remain informed, the commission stressed that a child who is under the minimum age of criminal responsibility and whose behaviour is in conflict with the law should not be labelled as an offender, disadvantaged or stigmatised by a criminal record.

“Specific investigatory powers for the police may also be required together with a right for a child under the minimum age of criminal responsibility who is thought to be responsible for a serious incident to have access to a supporter and an advocacy worker during a formal police interview,” the wrote.