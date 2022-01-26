HSA secures its own oxygen supply for hospital

Oxygen Generator Plant

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has installed a new on-site medical-grade oxygen generator at the Cayman Islands Hospital, which will save the authority over $150,000 per year, officials said. The generator also addresses a potential national security risk associated with insufficient local medical oxygen caused by disruptions to international supply chains.

The emergence of COVID-19 has led to global shortages, instances of price gouging and an increase in black markets. This has created scarcity and delayed access in many jurisdictions.

“Medical oxygen has become one of the most important life-saving commodities in the fight against COVID-19,” HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said. “Statistics show that approximately 20% of patients who are treated for symptoms of COVID-19 will require oxygen therapy to prevent respiratory failure. Pure oxygen is also an essential resource in our operating room for procedures requiring anesthesia and in the intensive care and neonatal units.”

Before the installation of the new oxygen generator, the HSA sourced medical-grade oxygen through a local vendor. But the new generator will provide a regular discharge flow rate of 2,100 lbs per day, or 500 litres per minute, of medical-grade oxygen.

Officials said the manufacturing company has a long waiting list of states and countries seeking to procure their own oxygen generator but due to the fast action of the HSA and its partners, the authority secured the plant and ensured its arrival and installation in a timely manner.

HSA Board Chair Osbourne Bodden said the pandemic has highlighted the need for Cayman, as an isolated location, to be self-sufficient with patient care, operational efficiency and financial sustainability. “The installation of this oxygen generator builds further resiliency in the operation of our main hospital and will help to keep our people safe,” he added.