Hospital admissions climb as virus spreads
(CNS): Public Health officials said that there are now nine patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19 after three more people were admitted over the last day, reflecting the anticipated knock-on effect from the continued uncontrolled spread of the virus through the community. Another 357 positive tests emerged during the latest results, and officials said that over 5% of the population is now infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported that eleven of the latest positive cases were among travellers and of the 346 community cases, 19 were in the Sister Islands. Rumours circulated on social media Wednesday of an islandwide lockdown for Cayman Brac because of the recent spike in cases, but officials said these were false.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Department on Grand Cayman is struggling to deal with the demand for PCR tests from people who are testing positive from lateral flow tests. The South Sound Community Centre remains the only place where those who have a positive lateral flow test can seek the requisite official test, and yesterday CNS received several reports of lengthy queues, long waits, major parking problems and congestion at the location.
While there are now no differences in the rules for people infected with the much more contagious Omicron variant and any other strain of this relentless coronavirus, officials continue to track the Omicron cases. There have been 132 confirmed cases so far and another 1,830 probable cases of the strain, which is now considered the dominant variant.
Officials said that there are currently 3,585 active cases of the virus with 3,334 of those as a result of community transmission with even more in isolation. The total number of cases in Cayman since the start of the pandemic is now 12,023.
Meanwhile, 59,097 people, or 83% of the estimate population of 71,106, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57,585 have had two doses. Booster numbers inched up on Wednesday with 18,550 people now having had that third shot, which is 26% of the population.
Despite enviable vaccination record, 17% of our population has contracted COVID in just the last 4 months because two years in, many still can’t keep 6 feet of separation from non-household – even as required by law. Such a simple courtesy. Can we please try? Have any tickets been written? What are those stats?
CNS I feel it for you having to read the comments on any Covid related article … Keep going strong … this too hopefully will soon pass… Covid draws the crazies out.
or…
hospitisations down 50%+ from peak covid level…
How many of the hospitalized are unvaccinated?
a disproportionately high amount.
UK announced today self-isolation is reduced to 5 days (from 7 days). US CDC recommendation is down to 5 as well from a couple weeks ago.
Why arent we following the UK? We are following the UK on under-12 vaccines (ie, currently not vaccinating them), why not follow them on this aspect.
our health service is comfortably dealing with patients needing care.
this is a fact.
Deaths and emergency care aren’t the only yardsticks. Long COVID, mass absenteeism and business interruption are the new economic consequences of ignoring current variant. That also includes EMS and hospital staff who may become positive and have to isolate. Back in ordinary times, no reasonable person would think of sneaking off to work or school if they had a contagious disease, whether it be a cold, a flu, mono, chickenpox, measles, this, or something else. You stay at home until you’re better. I don’t understand why so many people feel this should be any different, considering the stakes. If anything, it’s easier to know for sure because we can access LFTs and verify results in a few minutes. We need a red light green light app that can load in the test QR for that test day, read the result and display for entry to supermarket. Show today’s dated result for access to all public places. LFT cost is <$6. We could even have concerts again.
0.01% of the population is in hospital with Covid. Even less because of Covid.
When will the other 99.99% of the population be allowed their freedoms back?
The problem is in your phrasing. We cannot sit back and wait for someone else to ‘give’ us our freedoms back. The idea that we sit and wait for a group of people to decide whether we can go about our lives is mind boggling.
#peacefulnoncompliance
Why so selfish? Are you locked up? The degrees of freedom you enjoyed before the pandemic have been reduced accordingly, quit bellyaching and live with it.
What freedoms have been taken away from you besides preventing you from spreading the virus?
What about Ed Bush? I believe people can go there as well!
How many cases in Cayman Brac, how many in Little Cayman?
How many in Owen Island? Little Cayman Brac? South Sound Key?
Why are people still going to get PCR tests? If you have a positive LFT, stay home until it’s negative for two consecutive days and then go about life. Anyone who lives in your household can daily LFT and if negative, can go about their business. THAT is how you live with COVID.
The genie is out of the bottle. Public Health does not have the resources to “control” this.
Why are people going? Because public health makes them. It’s the law. And it’s not to ensure it’s not a false positive – it’s so they can identify whether it’s Omnicron.
I tend to agree.
U.K. allowed release after 10 days (which we followed) then reduced it to 7 days & today announced 5 days isolation. When will our rules change (aside from announcing this week a reduction from 14 to 10 days for suspected omicron cases)?
Not safe. Not ready. And Public Health are plainly in no position to even help. In fact, they are probably making things worse by requiring everyone who suspects they may be ill to line up for hours at super spreader events! Testing should be done outdoors!
And vaccinations. And boosters. And they should be available 24/7, to everyone that needs one! People are being turned away because they have the wrong last name. Insanity!
Ooh PACT WHY….WHY….
Its not that PACT could have prevent Omicron entering, its just their piss poor management of the community transmissions and their policies.
It just leaves us all shaking our head asking WHY….
Why did we vote these stooges into office to wreck the Cayman Islands.
Because the other stooges weren’t any better.
because we were tired of the previous stooges. PACT is good though, because they show that no person or group of people will change anything within the government. We all know the real string pullers behind government and what their motives are.
I for one am truly happy we got PACT because maybe people will start to realize we need a real change in the way things operate. We need a new bus instead of changing who drives the bus.
The PACT government didn’t cause the current situation ,they are managing it though with the best resources that are available, people need to be mindful of that .
Look to the former government & their quotes , largely driven by the [then] chief medical officer. We were threatened with ‘Hundreds’ of fatalities due to the virus, which has never happened. We were told they would not allow any community transmission to spread , that night curfews would stop the virus spreading, that swimming in the ocean was a threat to public health , that spit in a scuba face-mask would be deadly. But far more damaging has been the threat that commercial business being open would be a threat to public health. Just look back at these comments made and measures taken, then look at the current published H.S.A numbers board on the daily Covid situation.
From the day they so hungrily grabbed the reins of power I knew their collective management would not be worth a good crap in the bush…
how have they wrecked cayman?
i’m no pact fan but at least they are re-opening and dealing with the reality…
the ‘close the borders’ mentality has been proven to be a failure worldwide and only delays the inevitable.
Because there was a glimmer of hope they might be better than the other stooges?
Hint, hint – ya all better get ‘non stooges’ on your election ballots next time.