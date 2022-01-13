Hospital admissions climb as virus spreads

(CNS): Public Health officials said that there are now nine patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19 after three more people were admitted over the last day, reflecting the anticipated knock-on effect from the continued uncontrolled spread of the virus through the community. Another 357 positive tests emerged during the latest results, and officials said that over 5% of the population is now infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported that eleven of the latest positive cases were among travellers and of the 346 community cases, 19 were in the Sister Islands. Rumours circulated on social media Wednesday of an islandwide lockdown for Cayman Brac because of the recent spike in cases, but officials said these were false.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Department on Grand Cayman is struggling to deal with the demand for PCR tests from people who are testing positive from lateral flow tests. The South Sound Community Centre remains the only place where those who have a positive lateral flow test can seek the requisite official test, and yesterday CNS received several reports of lengthy queues, long waits, major parking problems and congestion at the location.

While there are now no differences in the rules for people infected with the much more contagious Omicron variant and any other strain of this relentless coronavirus, officials continue to track the Omicron cases. There have been 132 confirmed cases so far and another 1,830 probable cases of the strain, which is now considered the dominant variant.

Officials said that there are currently 3,585 active cases of the virus with 3,334 of those as a result of community transmission with even more in isolation. The total number of cases in Cayman since the start of the pandemic is now 12,023.

Meanwhile, 59,097 people, or 83% of the estimate population of 71,106, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57,585 have had two doses. Booster numbers inched up on Wednesday with 18,550 people now having had that third shot, which is 26% of the population.