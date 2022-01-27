Health City breaks ground on new $100M hospital

Artist’s rendition of new Health City at Camana Bay

(CNS): Government officials and Dart executives were out in force Thursday morning for the official ‘golden shovel’ moment when Health City Cayman Islands, the hospital founded by world-renowned Indian heart surgeon, Devi Shetty, broke ground on a new facility south of Camana Bay. The new 70,000 sqft state-of-the-art hospital will be built on three acres of land.

It will be kicked off with the radiology unit, which is being constructed by Arch & Godfrey. The whole facility will cost around US$100 million and will provide several medical specialties not currently available here, including neonatal intensive care.

It will also feature a cancer care centre with advanced oncology as well as an emergency pavilion and a multi-specialty programme that includes robotic surgery.

Dr Shetty was not at the event but sent a video message to the celebrations, where he spoke about creating an advanced facility for cancer care, heart care, neonatal care and organ transplant for the entire Caribbean region.

“Our goal is to solidify the Cayman Islands as the best medical destination in the entire Western Hemisphere,” he said, reminding everyone that while the hospital is still dependent on local patients, it was established originally as a medical tourism facility.

The project is expected to take up to 18 months to complete but radiotherapy services will be available within nine months of the groundbreaking, officials said. Once it is complete, the hospital will be offering some exclusive and very specialised services.

“We will be the first in the region to offer bone marrow transplantation and CAR-T Cell therapy,” said HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil. “Our technology and services will mean we can provide effective, precise and less invasive cancer treatments.”

The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit will be the only of its kind in the Caribbean, where NICU specialists will work closely with other specialists, who will all be available to consult on-site as well as with the high-quality unit at the Health Services Authority (HSA) to ensure no patient requiring neonatal care will be forced to go overseas to get this specialist treatment.

“Neonatal care is a team effort and requires all specialties working together and caring for patients,” Dr Chattuparambil said, as he explained the benefits for families here. “This holistic approach will put us in the fortunate position of being able to deliver the best potential outcomes for the highest-risk newborns.

“For Cayman and Caribbean families this often means parents and babies are separated because one is in the US caring for a baby while the other is at home working and looking after the rest of the family. Our specialised NICU will mean babies and families can stay together, at home, and focus on what is most important – positive outcomes for these newborns.”

Health City said all existing major gaps in medical care will be covered by the new hospital.

“I appreciate the services to the healthcare system that this new hospital will offer,” Health Minister Sabrina Turner said in a press release about the new hospital. “It is envisaged that this new facility will help to further enhance our medical offerings and will be an asset to this and future generations of Caymanians, residents and visitors.”

Jackie Doak, representing the Dart Group, which has leased the land to Health City, welcomed the start of the project. While the hospital will be of significant benefit to local residents for obvious health care reasons, it will also be of great benefit to the islands’ wealthiest developer’s town, Camana Bay, and an anchor establishment for the new airport connector road expected to open next year. This will no doubt help to attract more tenants to Dart’s ever-expanding local empire.

Doak described it as “another chapter in Camana Bay’s story”.

The decision to locate the hospital close to Camana Bay was deliberate because, despite the success of the East End facility, the location has hindered further development of what was meant to be a much bigger project. HCCI Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott, who acted as MC for the groundbreaking event, said the new hospital is close to where most people live and work.