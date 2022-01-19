Governor rejects blame for airport kerbside ban
(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has denied that either he or the UK created the problems relating to the ban on kerbside pick-up and drop-off at the Owen Roberts International Airport. He instead blamed the Cayman Islands Airport Authority for not using the taxi lane as a replacement area for this, and suggested that the airport’s management team had rejected an inexpensive and logical solution.
Following comments by the CIAA Board Chair Johann Moxam, published on CNS Tuesday, Roper’s office issued a statement refuting the allegations that the security requirements to keep private cars 30 metres from the door prevented drivers from dropping people off by the terminal.
In the statement the governor said the “very low cost measure of moving privately owned vehicles to the outer road lane that was used by taxis and buses and moving taxis and buses nearer to the terminal” was dismissed by the airport management.
“This was a perfectly sensible, low cost improvement that involved little inconvenience and was accepted by both the Governor and the UK regulator,” his office stated.
The CIAA had said that as well as accommodating the 30-metre space, it also needed to fix the long-standing issue of traffic congestion at busy times and it was this that has led to a more complex and expensive solution being developed.
“However, the Airport had a separate need to fix the long-standing issue of traffic congestion at busy times and it was this that led to a more complex and expensive solution being developed,” the release stated.
“The minimum standards that all States must apply in order to keep passenger terminals safe are set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The options available include keeping all privately owned vehicles at least 30 metres away from the terminal building unless other protective measures have been applied. In the Overseas Territory airports, this 30 metre standard has only been applied to the brand-new terminal buildings in Bermuda and St Helena,” the governor’s office stated.
“The security risks in Cayman are low. But they are not zero. It has long been accepted that the cost of the 30 metre standard to existing terminal buildings in Cayman would be disproportionate,” the release further noted.
The governor’s staff said that all other overseas territory airports had been asked to propose sensible improvements based on their existing road layouts and any other protective measures that are already in place. The release stated that the CIAA had initially proposed switching the old regular road to the terminal with the taxi and bus lane.
“The Governor and the UK are entirely comfortable with kerbside drop off, provided minimal security enhancements can be agreed,” the office stated. “It is incorrect to say the UK sought to impose the current solution on the airport.
“The Governor and the UK regulator remain happy with the simple, low cost solution that was originally proposed and remain very willing to work with the airport in assessing any proposals that provide a sensible improvement in security, at least cost, whilst also fixing the long-standing traffic congestion problem. The Governor is fully satisfied that the UK approach throughout has been constructive and supportive.”
See the full statement on the governor's Facebook page.
Category: Local News, Travel
pistols at dawn ? – I really hope we haven’t followed into a strategy of outright lying to bluster on through with a blame game here
🎪⚔️
Johann and Albert, what a winning team. Thanks PPM & PACT
“The security risks in Cayman are low. But they are not zero” what an idiot.
Someone’s a liar
Replace those darn dangerous stairs to/from BA! How difficult is it!
Whoops!!!
The airport is a joke. 100m spent and still terrible.
It can’t be the Uk as at heathrow you are allowed to drop off as close to the check in desks as the front door of cayman airport is. This is obviously just cayman government making money and pretending it’s for security reasons.
CIAA “It is far more secure for us to have lots of people entering the terminal to pay for parking than to have a lane for pickups and drop offs” seems about par for the course on their logic.
We are all still waiting for the final cost of the airport upgrade, where’s the auditor general ?.
I said many years ago to one of these “anti colonial “ activists ( who seems very quiet these days since she married a Scottish banker) that one day Cayman would find it very difficult when the British left because they, eg…Roy, Steve, Ezzard, Oswel, Arden, Orett….etc etc….would have no one to blame but themselves. Here is an example. They HATE it when their baseless accusations are proven to be BS.
Worst Governor ever. Never takes responsibility for anything.
Awe… i am sure you say that about all the Governors 😉
How about when he took responsibility on gay marriage after the government disgracefully voted against it?
I don’t care where they put the drop off area. Just consider putting in covered walkways to get to the terminal when it’s pouring rain. Walking from short-term parking in the rain isn’t fun!!
Only thing missing is any appreciable aircraft landings & take-off’s that result in , you know , cars actually needing to park.
“The CIAA had said…it also needed to fix the long-standing issue of traffic congestion at busy times and it was this that has led to a more complex and expensive solution being developed.”
Why wasn’t this dealt with when the airport was expanded?
Only the PPM that signed that expensive contract for a horrible airport can answer those questions.
I don’t think this is a terrible airport at all.
It’s not as pretty as the A frame terminal, but it is spacious and it works .
Should have gone with the Canadians. The new Bermuda Airport is magnificent.
I like most people, couldn’t care less whose “fault” this is.
If there apparently is a drop off system acceptable to all parties, then for Owen Robert’s sake, let’s just do it without further finger pointing debate.
This entire matter is ridiculous. And somebody is not being truthful.
The head of the CIAA board has stated that the current situation “defies logic” (which it does).
The Governor has stated that both he and the UK are entirely comfortable with kerbside drop off, provided minimal security enhancements can be agreed.
The public have spoken out against the change.
And yet someone at the CIAA is ignoring everyone and is about to start charging for drop-off and pick-up.
It seems that we all agree that this is not a good idea. So all the CIAA needs to do now is implement minimal security enhancements and go back to allowing drop-off and pick up, and then we can move on.
But one more comment for Mr Moxam: it “defies logic” to think that you can decrease congestion by placing barriers across the exit and having people pay on their way out. So please make sure that you sort out this mess before, and not after, you reinstate charges for parking. The faster you do your job, the faster you can start collecting revenue without further frustrating the people that you serve.
Makes sense now, there is no way the CIAA would accept “an inexpensive and logical solution”.
Every last dollar from my wallet. Soon price your little island to a death sentence, be careful.
Theres a tually very little tooffer already compared with other caribbean islands.
Just saying
When you can carry your wealth in Bitcoin, the world is your playground
Write/type clearly?????
I have no idea what you intended to say.
Albert’s Amazing Airport! No need to say anymore
I wonder why they start to charge for parking fee….is to recover millions dollar lost on crap pick up/drop off idea. CIAA need to cut high salaries like 10% cut to pay back as they refuse to listen other people idea.
Tek dat Johann
They gave the man the smallest amount of power and look what happens.
Your Excellency. Thank you for your frank and open communication. It is refreshing.
It appears to acknowledge that the authorities are being obstructive and wasteful of public funds. This appears standard operating procedure. Is this truly “good governance?” Can you please intervene and bring this type of crap to an end? The government and civil service is bankrupting us.