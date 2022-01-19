Governor rejects blame for airport kerbside ban

Owen Roberts International Airport (photo by CNS)

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has denied that either he or the UK created the problems relating to the ban on kerbside pick-up and drop-off at the Owen Roberts International Airport. He instead blamed the Cayman Islands Airport Authority for not using the taxi lane as a replacement area for this, and suggested that the airport’s management team had rejected an inexpensive and logical solution.

Following comments by the CIAA Board Chair Johann Moxam, published on CNS Tuesday, Roper’s office issued a statement refuting the allegations that the security requirements to keep private cars 30 metres from the door prevented drivers from dropping people off by the terminal.

In the statement the governor said the “very low cost measure of moving privately owned vehicles to the outer road lane that was used by taxis and buses and moving taxis and buses nearer to the terminal” was dismissed by the airport management.

“This was a perfectly sensible, low cost improvement that involved little inconvenience and was accepted by both the Governor and the UK regulator,” his office stated.

The CIAA had said that as well as accommodating the 30-metre space, it also needed to fix the long-standing issue of traffic congestion at busy times and it was this that has led to a more complex and expensive solution being developed.

“The minimum standards that all States must apply in order to keep passenger terminals safe are set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The options available include keeping all privately owned vehicles at least 30 metres away from the terminal building unless other protective measures have been applied. In the Overseas Territory airports, this 30 metre standard has only been applied to the brand-new terminal buildings in Bermuda and St Helena,” the governor’s office stated.

“The security risks in Cayman are low. But they are not zero. It has long been accepted that the cost of the 30 metre standard to existing terminal buildings in Cayman would be disproportionate,” the release further noted.

The governor’s staff said that all other overseas territory airports had been asked to propose sensible improvements based on their existing road layouts and any other protective measures that are already in place. The release stated that the CIAA had initially proposed switching the old regular road to the terminal with the taxi and bus lane.

“The Governor and the UK are entirely comfortable with kerbside drop off, provided minimal security enhancements can be agreed,” the office stated. “It is incorrect to say the UK sought to impose the current solution on the airport.

“The Governor and the UK regulator remain happy with the simple, low cost solution that was originally proposed and remain very willing to work with the airport in assessing any proposals that provide a sensible improvement in security, at least cost, whilst also fixing the long-standing traffic congestion problem. The Governor is fully satisfied that the UK approach throughout has been constructive and supportive.”