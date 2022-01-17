Giant asteroid to pass by Earth but poses no danger

Orbit simulation of asteroid by NASA

(CNS): A giant asteroid will pass by Earth on Tuesday, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed. The asteroid, known as 7482 (1994 PC1), measures more than a kilometre (3,280ft) across) and 1,052m (3,451ft) tall, which means it is larger than 99% of asteroids and about the size of the Golden Gate Bridge.

NASA scientists have been tracking this large “ancient piece of space rubble” for many years and although it is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), it will pass around 1.2 million miles away from this planet.

The asteroid was discovered in August 1994. According to NASA, its orbit crosses the orbit of Earth and has axes that are slightly larger.

“Near-Earth asteroid 1994 PC1 is very well known and has been studied for decades by our planetary defense experts,” NASA tweeted. “Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet.”

The asteroid will rip through our solar system at 43,754 miles per hour and amateur sky-gazers should be able to see it with a backyard telescope on Tuesday night. It can also be tracked on NASA’s Eyes website.