Fourth Max 8 set to land in Cayman

Ribbon cutting for VP-CIZ aircraft in Seattle

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has taken delivery of its fourth Boeing B737-8 aircraft from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) at the Boeing Delivery Center in Seattle, Washington. The new plane will fly over the two airports before landing, which will be about 5pm at the Cayman Brac’s Charles Kirkconnell International Airport and about 5:30pm at the Owen Roberts Airport.

This completes the five-year programme to modernise the fleet of the airline, which has been beset with difficulties, started with the grounding of this new aircraft in 2019 after two fatal plane crashes of this model.

CAL, like all other airlines that use Max 8 aircraft, then had to navigate the long road to rectify the problems that caused these two catastrophes. This was followed by the collapse of air travel in the face of the pandemic. Officials from the national airline, which is still flying a reduced schedule, said that the additional plane would help the airline cope with busy times.

The new plane is expected to touch down at Owen Roberts International airport at 5:33pm today but is not expected to begin service until next month.

While CAL is not expected to increase its routes until after the Cayman Islands moves to the final phase of its reopening plan and lifts the isolation requirements for travellers and guests, officials said the new plane will help it better manage the existing flight programme.



“Cayman Airways presently operates three B737-8 jet aircraft which were delivered to the airline brand new, and the delivery of this new fourth B737-8 will help to provide the redundancy needed to deal with the unanticipated circumstances that often arise on the busiest days for travel,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms.

“We are looking forward to offering improved service by being able to spread our current flying over a larger number of aircraft, which will provide greater scheduling flexibility and an increased level of redundancy when operational challenges arise.”

When this model aircraft was first grounded, Cayman Airways had received two of the four new aircraft and the airline secured compensation for what became a two-year grounding of the two planes. Although the details of the deal have not been revealed, Whorms has persistently stated that the national flag carrier was able to secure a favourable agreement.