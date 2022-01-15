Fifteenth life lost to COVID-19
(CNS) Public Health officials have confirmed that another person from COVID-19 related causes, but they have given no other information regarding the patient’s gender, age, other health problems or vaccination status. There are currently eight people in hospital who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Another 488 positive cases were reported by Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, including 13 cases in the Sister Islands. With the decision to provide less information to the public, the number of people currently infected can only be estimated at about 3,500 people, which is around 5% of the population.
The CMO did report that in addition to the 132 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, there are another 2,427 probable cases awaiting confirmation.
Meanwhile, the government has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are to be made available to vulnerable children with serious health conditions. The Public Health Department said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has approved the use for high-risk kids aged between five and eleven years old.
“These vaccines need to be administered by Public Health nurses who specialise in children, as the dosage and inoculation for children differs than that of adults,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. He explained that specific childhood immunization clinics will be established over the coming weeks and they will not be administered at the COVID vaccination clinic.
A physician letter in support of their patient receiving the vaccine will be required for any administration to this age group. Vulnerable or high-risk children aged 5-11 and those in the same age group living with vulnerable or immuno-compromised individuals will qualify. This includes children with:
- Chronic respiratory disease
- Chronic heart conditions
- Chronic conditions of the kidney, liver or digestive system
- Chronic neurological disease (ie: Down’s syndrome)
- Endocrine disorders
- Immunosuppression (ie: those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, solid organ transplant recipients, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients)
- Asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen
- Serious genetic abnormalities that affect a number of systems
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
