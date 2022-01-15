Fifteenth life lost to COVID-19

(CNS) Public Health officials have confirmed that another person from COVID-19 related causes, but they have given no other information regarding the patient’s gender, age, other health problems or vaccination status. There are currently eight people in hospital who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another 488 positive cases were reported by Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton, including 13 cases in the Sister Islands. With the decision to provide less information to the public, the number of people currently infected can only be estimated at about 3,500 people, which is around 5% of the population.

The CMO did report that in addition to the 132 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, there are another 2,427 probable cases awaiting confirmation.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are to be made available to vulnerable children with serious health conditions. The Public Health Department said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has approved the use for high-risk kids aged between five and eleven years old.

“These vaccines need to be administered by Public Health nurses who specialise in children, as the dosage and inoculation for children differs than that of adults,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. He explained that specific childhood immunization clinics will be established over the coming weeks and they will not be administered at the COVID vaccination clinic.

A physician letter in support of their patient receiving the vaccine will be required for any administration to this age group. Vulnerable or high-risk children aged 5-11 and those in the same age group living with vulnerable or immuno-compromised individuals will qualify. This includes children with: