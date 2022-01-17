Education minister isolates after positive COVID test
(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is the latest member of government who has been forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The minister, who was one of the last MPs to get fully vaccinated, is said to have only mild symptoms of what is likely to be the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in Cayman.
Around 5% of the population is currently positive, as the highly infectious variant runs riot through the community. In a statement from his office, Premier Wayne Panton said that so far O’Connor-Connolly is doing well and the government team wished her a speedy recovery.
“We know from all the research around the world that COVID-19 is not a fair fight for those who are unvaccinated,” Panton said. “We have seen that both the rate of hospitalisations and deaths are driven largely by unvaccinated individuals. Fortunately, Minister O’Connor-Connolly is fully vaccinated.”
Urging the unvaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible and the fully vaccinated to get their boosters, Panton said the government was trying to slow the spread, despite the significant levels of infection.
“The goal of our government is to protect our community, protect our healthcare system and slow the rate of transmission to ensure our schools and our economy can continue,” he said. “In order to do this we must continue to test, report positives, isolate when positive and get vaccinated.”
Panton urged people to take all the necessary safety precautions. But even with a high vaccination rate, reduced social gathering limits, enforced early closing of bars and nightclubs and mandatory mask requirements, the virus does hot yet appear to have peaked and is forcing hundreds of families into lockdown.
The government is now reducing the information it releases to the public about the virus, but according to data published last week, there are at least ten people currently in hospital who are positive for COVID-19.
The government puts the country at increased risk while at the same time telling everyone to do everything to protect themselves.
CNS, I want to donate anonymously. I am in the US. If I pay with a credit card, my name and address and telephone # are disclosed.
CNS: You can send money anonymously via PayPal (see here). Otherwise, I’m not sure there’s a way round it, but we really appreciate the thought.
If you follow US news on 5G rollout and possible catastrophic aviation crisis, you probably already switched your focus from COVID to “what I am going to eat if the planes delivering food stop flying.”
Call me an alarmist, but I would be very afraid of that to happen.
Perhaps she need education in covid prevention.
In other news:
Major airline CEOs warn of ‘catastrophic’ aviation crisis when delayed 5G roll out finally begins Wednesday: FAA warns 100,000 passengers could face delays or cancelations and some planes could be grounded PERMANENTLY
I hope CIG pays attention, being nearly 100% import dependent.
God truly has a sense of humor for his leading Brac false prophet
Why isn’t this woman (and other leaders) looking at Novak in Australia and copying? The 6th greatest tennis player of all time kicked out of Australia for be8mg unvaccinated. Correct. Now in cayman please can we start banning unvaxed from entering our island, entering a store, being in public, having rights? There is no valid excuse to not be boosted and it is the unvaxed that cause these rules. Unvaxed? Then leave please. You are selfish and a disgrace,
Guess closing the bars and nightclubs early really helped then? Maybe should have tried the churches instead.
“the virus does hot yet appear to have peaked and is forcing hundreds of families into lockdown.”
Er, no. The virus isn’t forcing anyone into lockdown. The government’s nonsensical rules are doing that.
We have everything we need to end this and get back to 100% productivity through LFT screening. We are losing millions in lost opportunities every day. The preoccupation with waning inoculation status does nothing to weed-out the community asymptomatic positives, and neither do the infrared thermometers of early 2020. There is no widespread testing campaign for those that feel fine, and that’s where COVID thrives. We need be astute enough to note we already have the diagnostic screening tools to finish this scourge tomorrow, and for peanuts! This period of resigned cluelessness has been the hardest to weather by far.
I mean, we are losing millions every single day to the Welfare State that is CIG… 500 million a year!
Half of this country’s revenue goes on paying civil servants.
Value for money that’s for sure.
Is she the one that gave teachers a raise after standardized testing showed the teachers had failed at teaching?
She is the one who set the all time expenses record for a Government jolly to a Postal Union conference half way round the world with shopping stopovers in New York.
I guess she wasn’t wearing a mask.
Seems like the jabs did her good. Not.
CNS: Try to comprehend, if she has only mild symptoms and is not in hospital, then the vaccine is working. In the US and UK and EU, it’s the unvaccinated that are taking up the most hospital beds. See These Charts Show That COVID-19 is Still the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated
Who cares?
The Education ministry will likely be more productive if this fair weather politician can’t come into the office. Hopefully she fully recovers.
Ok. Speedy recovery.
Mustn’t have washed her feet good.
she has been isolating out of office since she was elected so no change here
What do you expect? She hosted a foolish bush cutters gathering in Cayman Brac a week ago. Maybe her god did not hear her prayers.
I am not getting a booster. What is the purpose? To prevent death? To boost profits? We were pressured to get the so called vaccine, been there done that. Now a ‘booster’ and how many boosters thereafter? The CDC and such like can’t make up their minds on what is good and what is bad over and over and over again this is politicized, but if you disagree with the governments narrative, it is called misinformation. Tired of all the BS. The vaccinations have done nothing to prevent spread and neither has the government. Before the vaxaholics start posting statistics remember that we only have one side. Statistics less importance now even the CMO agrees with that. After the worlds biggest clinical trial of an experimental vaccine (yes I know it is now fully approved). Why is the FDA saying it will take 75 years to fully release the data. Why does no one question this?
Now we will see some quarantine changes.
She legalized the herb yet?
Surely time to just end all restrictions. The whole point of any restrictions is to prevent the vaccinated from getting ill and filling the hospital. If yo are boosted then omicron means no illness or symptoms, so why have isolation?
In other news:
• America is lurching from pandemic to major recession
• scale of devastation caused on volcano and tsunami-hit Tonga as death toll on cut-off island remains unknown with communications still down
• Florida is hit by FOUR tornadoes on Sunday morning with speeds of up to 118mph that have left hundreds homeless
Unintelligent,dubious person.
So many electioneering events in her past.
Should we talk about them or does Jesus give her free reign?
Isolation is now at 5 days for vaccinated persons, testing positive for the virus.
Luckily, Minister O’Connor-Connolly is only burdened with mild symptoms & is “doing well.” However, with the number of persons currently in quarantine across the Islands, “the virus does not yet appear to have peaked and is forcing hundreds of families 👪 into lockdown.”
Oh, joy…[sarcasm]
Get well soon Ms Julie. Prayers
How can she have Covid19 if she is “fully Vaccinated”? What is the reason for the “vaccine” if it doesn’t protect you from contracting this disease? Why did I take the 3 shots, go through all these side effects and wear my mask everywhere if I can still contract it? Someone please give me legitimate answers other than the same “If you are fully vaccinated, your symptoms are far less severe”? It all seems like BS now to me!
Clearly an idiot and not bothered ever reading about the vaccine.
And that’s the only positive that she’s going to get on any report.
I wish her a speedy recovery. Is she going to line up on the street in South Sound for her mandatory PCR? Will she be prosecuted if she does not?
No. She’ll likely have a private-home visit from a public health nurse to administer her PCR Testing. After all, it’s imperative that she avoid crowds & exhaustingly long queues for her safety & well- being.
Hope she’s well rested & keeping hydrated. I heard the those COVID-19, Flu-like symptoms be throwing some serious punches.
South sound is not only place to have PCR test.
It is if you need the mandatory LFT verification test. And even then, for only two hours a day.
Should I try the North Sound?
Make it 5 days isolation now! Ridiculous that positive boosted people with no symptoms who are no threat to the hospitals have to isolate for ten days. The Day 10 inbound traveller test is stupid as well as clearly if positive on day 10 it’s never linked to travel.