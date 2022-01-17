Education minister isolates after positive COVID test

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is the latest member of government who has been forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The minister, who was one of the last MPs to get fully vaccinated, is said to have only mild symptoms of what is likely to be the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in Cayman.

Around 5% of the population is currently positive, as the highly infectious variant runs riot through the community. In a statement from his office, Premier Wayne Panton said that so far O’Connor-Connolly is doing well and the government team wished her a speedy recovery.

“We know from all the research around the world that COVID-19 is not a fair fight for those who are unvaccinated,” Panton said. “We have seen that both the rate of hospitalisations and deaths are driven largely by unvaccinated individuals. Fortunately, Minister O’Connor-Connolly is fully vaccinated.”

Urging the unvaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible and the fully vaccinated to get their boosters, Panton said the government was trying to slow the spread, despite the significant levels of infection.

“The goal of our government is to protect our community, protect our healthcare system and slow the rate of transmission to ensure our schools and our economy can continue,” he said. “In order to do this we must continue to test, report positives, isolate when positive and get vaccinated.”

Panton urged people to take all the necessary safety precautions. But even with a high vaccination rate, reduced social gathering limits, enforced early closing of bars and nightclubs and mandatory mask requirements, the virus does hot yet appear to have peaked and is forcing hundreds of families into lockdown.

The government is now reducing the information it releases to the public about the virus, but according to data published last week, there are at least ten people currently in hospital who are positive for COVID-19.