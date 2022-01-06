Early morning road crash claims first life of 2022

Cayman Islands Hospital A&E

(CNS): One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway this morning. The smash happened around 1:00am at the Cost-U-Less roundabout. A white sedan travelling north came off the road and slammed into the concrete sculpture on the roundabout circle.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man and woman were freed from the car by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and taken to hospital. Police said the man was pronounced dead by the attending doctor while the woman remains in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The road and roundabout by Cost-U-Less remained blocked this morning and both north and south bound traffic were limited to the left lanes, while the right lanes remain closed, including the exit west onto Lime Tree Bay Avenue. Motorists were advised to exercise caution in the area and take an alternative route where possible until the road is fully cleared.

The deceased, who has not yet been identified, is the first person to die on Cayman roads this year, just six days into 2022. Last year a total of nine people lost their lives in road collisions, with the last fatal crash of 2021 happening in Red Bay in December.

Two people had a narrow escape on the afternoon of 2 January following a serious head-on smash in Savannah near the junction of Homestead Crescent and Shamrock Road. One man was trapped in a vehicle and had to be freed by fire crews. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, while two other people were also injured.

The latest road fatality is now being investigated by the police and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254, or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.