Downtown road paving begins with Cardinall Ave
(CNS): By 31 January, most of Cardinall Avenue will be closed to general traffic as government begins the long-awaited pedestrianisation of downtown George Town as part of the revitalisation of the capital. This first change will see the section of the road between Seafarers Way and Albert Panton Street paved with coloured concrete after the asphalt is removed to create a walking area.
Officials said that enhancements will be made to the eastern section of Cardinall Avenue, which will remain open to one-way vehicular traffic via Albert Panton Street. Additional street lighting, landscaping and mature vegetation and new street furniture will be added. Underneath the road, the underground infrastructure will be updated with new water mains and relined sanitary and storm sewers.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, officials said Robson Construction is leading the work with support from long-standing partners of the revitalisation project, the National Roads Authority, Caribbean Utilities Company and Apec Consulting Engineers Limited.
Colin Lumsden, the George Town project manager, said the main objectives of the work was to improve the aesthetic and character of the downtown area.
“The goal of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative is to create opportunities for increased activity by locals and tourists in our capital by developing public open spaces adjacent to businesses that enhance the experience for visitors,” he said.
Once the road is closed next Monday, traffic will be rerouted from Seafarers Way into town by way of Mary Street, Fort Street and Goring Avenue, as well as access to the eastern end of Cardinall Avenue, between Albert Panton Street and Edward Street, via Albert Panton Street. Cardinall Avenue will remain open to pedestrians for access to shops, cafes and businesses, which will continue operations as usual.
“This new pedestrian-friendly area in the centre of town marks a big milestone in the George Town Revitalisation Initiative master plan. We are confident the result will create a significantly enhanced experience for the public and local businesses,” Lumsden added.
The project is expected to take place over five months and members of the public can follow updates on the George Town Revitalisation Initiative on Facebook or Instagram.
A corrected map of the project is expected to be released to the public Wednesday.
Let’s see the effect on downtown traffic flow once the cruise ships are back. This is not a Parisian Avenue, where are all the cafes with outdoor seating, I see only one gelato outlet. As for the rest of G.T. let’s see some real shady trees not bushes in oversized plant pots
Pedestrianisation is an admiral goal but realistically, in our one car per person culture with terrible public transport options, where is everyone going to park?
Better buy bicycles and scooters traffic is gonna be insane!! Imagine when there’s an event in town…bravo!!
I think this GT revitalization include leaving your car home and walk!
Cue comments from people “Ugh there are big metal things where I’m meant to DRIVE.” I can’t wait to walk around town comfortably!
Let’s see what the cost over run is going to be and incomplete. Follow will be the investigation of where the money went and to who.
They’ll use it as an excuse to justify a port
This is step one to show that Georgetown has infrastructure to deal with the development of more ships and build a port. The wool will be pulled over our eyes sooner than later!
Great plan! Now, to reduce traffic congestion, order rotating remote working to make the rerouted traffic better.
I mean y’all gonna need to address the crime and the fact that now you’re closing another road which leads to more traffic on the other roads.
Why close the street for pedestrians when traffic in the area is already a mess? Nobody wants to hang out on Cardinal Ave.
First, tear down some of those old buildings and then make the landowners pay substantial infrastructure fees for their increased building densities that the Progressives gave away to their buddies for perhaps some political donations and side benefits.
Please let’s see internal affairs or the public prosecution look into these dealings.
They should create an area here for local food vendors to sell food when cruise ships return. (think GT Heritage Day). Give them a taste of real Caribbean food instead of Crappy burgers and chicken tenders. It also give people working in town additional food options.
You mean the Jamaican food vendors.
Or, no cruises ever and we focus on stay over
Cayman Cabana, Macdonald,Singh roti could and would appreciate that support as well.
While I totally agree that the fast food joints aren’t a good look for George Town, I’m not sure vendors selling plates of local food in styrofoam containers out of little wooden huts is the look they are going for either. Someone tried that food court on Fort Street about 15 years ago and that had good local food, but it wasn’t supported. Corita’s was great and full of character and supported for a long time – and even some tourists wandered in – but something similar in the high rent district of GT these days would be very risky. It’s too bad, but a lot of visitors are wary of local food.
A good first step but if you want to revitalize the area the next thing you do is change the zoning and have people live downtown in that area.
I saw a dead part of the Vancouver waterfront dead every evening in the 70’s and then politician’s changed the zoning to bring people to live on the waterfront and 15 years later the place is thriving.