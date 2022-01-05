DEH boss outlines rules for dumping old cars

CI Fire Service fights dump fire in the scrap metal area (file photo)

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health has resumed the reception of scrap metals, and derelict vehicles and equipment at the George Town landfill. However, DEH Director Richard Simms is urging people to follow the rules before dumping their derelict vehicles and other metal to avoid potential fire risks.

He said derelict vehicles, such as cars and small trucks or trailers, must be left separately from other waste without any other garbage inside. No containers with materials classified as flammable can be stored in derelict vehicles and the batteries should be removed. All fuels, lubricating fluids and other flammable materials and gases must be drained.

Stand-alone fuel tanks, as well as those in boats, cars, vehicles and heavy equipment, should be purged or opened to the atmosphere to allow any flammable vapours to dissipate over a 24-hour period.

Light scrap metal should be sorted prior to arrival on site and must be free of wood, plastic and other wastes and contamination as far as is reasonably practicable. Oversized metallic objects, vehicles, equipment or structures, such as heavy construction equipment, shipping containers, storage tanks and steel beams, should be cut down to dimensions of no greater than 5 feet by 3 feet.

White goods and other electrical items should also be separated from other materials. Batteries should be separated and disposed of at the landfill drop-off for all types, while small batteries are accepted at all supermarkets. Gas bottles of any type shall be made safe by removal of the headworks or safe release of the gas by other means and then separated from other materials.

Any segregated mixed waste materials can be disposed of in the landfill as normal. If materials are tipped on site and it is found that the load does not meet the criteria, the removal of these items and their correct disposal at the site is mandatory.

“It is business as usual at the George Town Landfill,” said Simms. “We have restarted the intake of these materials as scheduled, following the temporary suspension of this service during the last week of 2021.”