Customs to shut down IT system for transfer

(CNS): Importers are likely to experience more disruptions with customs over the weekend as the Customs and Border Control Service will be shutting down its customs online system (COLs) this evening to allow for it to be redirected to the Cayman Islands Government (CIG) eServices sign-in page. The change is being made as part of the government’s efforts to make it easier to conduct business with its services online, officials said.

If the face of long-standing and continued complaints about the ongoing changes around the service offered by customs, officials said the eServices sign-in platform provides a simple self-service interface for people to manage their eServices identity, and sign-in to enrolled government online systems.

“Customers can then be seamlessly authenticated by Line-of-Business applications such as COLS,” officials Friday said in a notice about the transfer. “The online process has also been streamlined by using a two-factor authentication when signing in. This single sign-on process allows existing customers to use their same credentials and will only be required to log on once to access any CIG services enrolled in the single-sign-on platform.”

Customers using the eServices sign-in who have not yet registered a two-factor authenticator will be asked to register a Mobile Authenticator App, phone number, or email address. Any one of which can then be used to authenticate the person during subsequent login requests.