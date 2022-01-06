CUC office closed as staff in COVID isolation

(CNS): The number of staff members isolating as a result of the spread of COVID-19 has forced CUC to temporarily close its customer service office to the public. CUC said Thursday that its North Sound office will remain close until 17 January “due to increase in the number of customer service agents who are currently in isolation as per Public Health guidelines”.

CUC customer matters will now be handled virtually, officials said, as they warned of increased processing times and delays in response. “We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding at this time,” the company stated in a press release.

Hospitalisations in Cayman for COVID-19 remain low, with just four people currently admitted according to the latest figures from public health.

However, the estimated number of active cases is growing and quarantine rules for people likely infected with the Omicron variant have become more strict, which has caused an increase in the number of people forced to isolate and quarantine.

The current rules require anyone who tests positive with a suspected case of Omicron, as well as all of their household members, to lock down for two weeks, regardless of their vaccination status, and there has been no indication from government officials when these rules will be relaxed.

The introduction of the stricter rules for those infected with Omicron and their family members was in response to the high transmission rates of this strain as well as its ability to infect the fully vaccinated.

While the Cayman Islands vaccination rate for two doses is now more than 80%, less than a quarter of the population has been boosted and probable Omicron cases have exceeded 600 in less than a month.

Evidence is increasing that although Omicron is more infectious, it is far less virulent, with a much lower risk of those infected getting very sick.