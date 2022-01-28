CPA urged to wait on court before hearing Baer application

Artist’s rendition of the Allure Development (from project website)

(CNS): A canal-front project that is currently the subject of a legal challenge because the developers constructed a sea wall without a coastal works licence has made its way onto the agenda of next week’s Central Planning Authority meeting, just two months before the case will next be heard in court, as the developers are applying for more changes.

This is one of a growing number of projects on Grand Cayman that received planning permission even though laws appear to have been violated, and the Department of Environment is urging the CPA to put off the Baer Development application to modify the Allure project until the legal issues have been addressed.

The developers, who are building condos on the waterfront at the end of Tropical Gardens Road, have applied to make numerous changes relating to utilities and to reorient a cabana, revise a floor plan for a custom unit, as well as revise the pool and deck layout, which will run along the seawall that is the subject of the prosecution.

The developers received planning permission for 26 apartments with associated amenities in June 2019, but during the course of the project various applications for changes were made, as well as a coastal works licence to fill in the seabed and construct a wall. But before that application was refused in September 2020, the developer went ahead with the seawall and filling in any event.

An after-the-fact planning application for the wall, which would still extend over crown property, was also refused a short time later. But since the wall was built outside of the surveyed mean high-water mark, “making the works unlawful in the absence of a Coastal Works Permit”, the DoE said that a cease and desist order was issued under the National Conservation Act, which remains in effect. The case was then referred to the director of public prosecutions.

“The seawall has been constructed beyond the property boundary and on Crown land,” the DoE said. “The area of Crown owned seabed that has been impacted by the unauthorised works amount to 183 sq. ft. and 263 sq. ft.”

This application is just the latest in a line of problematic projects that are causing conflict on the PACT government’s front bench and its central agenda of sustainability. While Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister responsible for sustainability and climate change mitigation and under whose portfolio the DoE falls, is clashing with the CPA and the planning policies that his own minister, Jay Ebanks, appears to be pursuing.

In one case, relating to a project on Boggy Sand Beach in West Bay, the DoE is actually seeking a judicial review for a CPA decision, pitting two government departments against each other in an unprecedented courtroom battle.

In this case, once again, the DoE is urging the CPA not to reconsider the situation, since the application is already the subject of a significant prosecution. The DoE said that, given the situation, there was no logical reason to make a determination of this application before the issues surrounding it are resolved as there is no permission in place to authorise the encroachment onto crown land.

“As the proposed setbacks are based on a shoreline position which has not been approved, it would appear unlawful to grant approval for this modification at this time. We therefore strongly recommend and request that this application be held in abeyance pending the outcome of the case before the Court.”