COVID quarantine cut by three days

(CNS): The isolation or quarantine period for people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and their close contacts has been reduced by three days, Public Health officials have said. Anyone currently in isolation who has now passed their new last day, which is Day 7 for the vaccinated and Day 10 for those who are not, is invited to a drive-through testing clinic today and tomorrow at the Truman Bodden Sports Centre.

Officials said the decision to cut quarantine time was to help manage the large number of people locked down as a result of a positive test.

“I welcome the introduction of these reduced isolation periods as announced by Public Health,” said Health Minister Sabrina Turner. “We understand the difficulties many families have faced because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, we know that there is a large number of persons in isolation and quarantine and this new policy will allow many of them to rejoin the community sooner and safely.”

Government has failed to report how many people had tested positive on Monday or Tuesday but CNS understands that the last few days have seen some of the highest daily case numbers since the pandemic started for the Cayman Islands. Officials are expected to release a weekly report this evening, though it’s not clear how up-to-date the new reporting process is going to be.

The Omicron variant is believed to be less virulent, despite being the most contagious strain of COVID-19 to date, but the high numbers have not yet fuelled an unmanageable rise in hospital admissions. At the last count, which reflected the situation at the weekend, there were 15 patients in the hospital.

However, no update has been released since then, so that figure could have changed significantly in three days and it is possible that the number of patients in the hospital is higher.

The incubation period for the Omicron variant is thought to be around three to five days. This means that it can be passed on before people are aware that they have it, which is why this strain spreads so easily and makes it harder to control. People infected with other variants, however, can spread it from around two days before their first symptoms start to materialise and for around 10 days afterwards.

“The continuous evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to consistently assess how we manage the spread of the virus, while ensuring continuity for our economy,” said Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton. “This change to the isolation and quarantine requirements is a step towards us improving the management of COVID-19 to best suit the needs of the Cayman community.”

New isolation requirements and exit testing arrangements are as follows:

Starting from Day 0 of a positive test, vaccinated people will isolate for 6 days and become eligible for an exit PCR test on Day 7.

The unvaccinated will isolate for 9 days and become eligible for an exit PCR test on Day 10.

COVID-19 positives people and their unvaccinated (18+) household members currently in isolation/quarantine who are eligible for early release based on the new changes can attend a special drive-through testing clinic at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex parking lot (opposite John Gray High School walking track entry from Olympus Way) Wednesday 19 January and on Thursday 20 January. Facemasks and government photo ID showing date of birth are required.

Time Surname 7-8am A-D 8-9am E-K 9-10am L-R 10-11am S-Z

Daily PCR testing clinics for COVID-positive individuals will continue 10am to noon on Friday, 21 January, at the following locations: