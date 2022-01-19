COVID quarantine cut by three days
(CNS): The isolation or quarantine period for people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and their close contacts has been reduced by three days, Public Health officials have said. Anyone currently in isolation who has now passed their new last day, which is Day 7 for the vaccinated and Day 10 for those who are not, is invited to a drive-through testing clinic today and tomorrow at the Truman Bodden Sports Centre.
Officials said the decision to cut quarantine time was to help manage the large number of people locked down as a result of a positive test.
“I welcome the introduction of these reduced isolation periods as announced by Public Health,” said Health Minister Sabrina Turner. “We understand the difficulties many families have faced because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, we know that there is a large number of persons in isolation and quarantine and this new policy will allow many of them to rejoin the community sooner and safely.”
Government has failed to report how many people had tested positive on Monday or Tuesday but CNS understands that the last few days have seen some of the highest daily case numbers since the pandemic started for the Cayman Islands. Officials are expected to release a weekly report this evening, though it’s not clear how up-to-date the new reporting process is going to be.
The Omicron variant is believed to be less virulent, despite being the most contagious strain of COVID-19 to date, but the high numbers have not yet fuelled an unmanageable rise in hospital admissions. At the last count, which reflected the situation at the weekend, there were 15 patients in the hospital.
However, no update has been released since then, so that figure could have changed significantly in three days and it is possible that the number of patients in the hospital is higher.
The incubation period for the Omicron variant is thought to be around three to five days. This means that it can be passed on before people are aware that they have it, which is why this strain spreads so easily and makes it harder to control. People infected with other variants, however, can spread it from around two days before their first symptoms start to materialise and for around 10 days afterwards.
“The continuous evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to consistently assess how we manage the spread of the virus, while ensuring continuity for our economy,” said Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton. “This change to the isolation and quarantine requirements is a step towards us improving the management of COVID-19 to best suit the needs of the Cayman community.”
New isolation requirements and exit testing arrangements are as follows:
- Starting from Day 0 of a positive test, vaccinated people will isolate for 6 days and become eligible for an exit PCR test on Day 7.
- The unvaccinated will isolate for 9 days and become eligible for an exit PCR test on Day 10.
- COVID-19 positives people and their unvaccinated (18+) household members currently in isolation/quarantine who are eligible for early release based on the new changes can attend a special drive-through testing clinic at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex parking lot (opposite John Gray High School walking track entry from Olympus Way) Wednesday 19 January and on Thursday 20 January. Facemasks and government photo ID showing date of birth are required.
|Time
|Surname
|7-8am
|A-D
|8-9am
|E-K
|9-10am
|L-R
|10-11am
|S-Z
Daily PCR testing clinics for COVID-positive individuals will continue 10am to noon on Friday, 21 January, at the following locations:
- Ed Bush Sports Complex
- Bodden Town Civic Centre
- South Sound Community Centre
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
We’ll reduce it from 10-7 days but still make you wait 2 days for the results. Oh yeah, and the threshold to pass the exit PCR is the same so good luck reaching it after 7 days when most cant after 10 days. And lets not forget that the CDC have said PCR can pick up the virus in someone even after 3 months so thats comforting.
UK public health can provide some assistance here – negative LFT after day 5 & 6 and you’re free to go. Not sure why we need to make things up here but what’s more alarming is that some people still continue to follow it….
How about, if someone self-reports that they returning positive LFT we take them at their word and believe them, adding them to the daily total, start their clock, and allow them to continue to be a responsible person for next week? We are over-thinking verifications that aren’t necessary. While we’re at it, workplaces should by now have to have some kind of scheduled employee LFT regime as part of workplace safety, and have that hinged to retention of 2022 T&BL. If we’re going all Jack Nicholson on border defence theatre, the rest of the picture needs to start making more sense. We should also want to get a handle on community transmission, using the tools we have, to reduce our travel threat level, so that businesses can hire and suspended flight routes can reopen. All constructive ideas should be be weighed on merit.
Not good enough. UK just ended all restrictions because of how mild omicron is.
When will cayman follow suit?
Anyone crying about covid hysteria at this point should be shamed then educated.
How does this affect those in quarantine due to travel but are negative?
Great news, although I still think it should be zero days for vaccinated non-symptoms positives. UK ending all restrictions now. The vaxed with a booster are no threat to the hospitals and the ones all policy is supposed to protect, so even day 7 exit PCR is over the top now.
The unvaxed are he ones that will die but that is obviously their fault for avoiding vaccines, so we shouldn’t have rules to protect just them that limit freedoms of the sensible vaxed.
Its time for full reopening of the borders. The UK is ditching all restrictions leaving only testing and isolation in place as of today. This is now an endemic virus like the flu and the cold. Masking, vaccines and social distancing will not stop or even slow the spread anymore.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/19/boris-johnson-announces-end-to-all-omicron-covid-restrictions-in-england
Congrats CITA! Countries around the world are seeing massive numbers of infections, with hospitalizations and deaths lagging behind the diagnosis of infection, but we are reducing quarantine days to what end?
The only outcome from “let it rip” or “Live with the virus” is excess death. There is no advantage.
Dr. Bernard Ashby is based on Florida and is an actual practicing vascular cardiologist.
“Excess deaths are a much better measure of the Omicron Effect. In addition to exacerbating chronic illnesses and Long COVID…staff shortages, surging hospitalizations, in hospital transmission, poor therapeutic access etc. are all contributing to many preventable deaths.”
Quote from:
Bernard Ashby MD, MPP, FACC
Vascular Cardiologist/Professor
Cornell Med/Princeton Health Policy
Board Certified X 4
this should be the final public advice on covid/omicron:
if you test positive ..isolate at home until asympotmatic.
nothing more to be said or done.
So positive people (vaccinated & unvaccinated) freed faster than Caymanian children coming here with their parents & having to quarantine for 14 days because that are too young to get vaccinated.
Before the ‘racist’ comments start, I stated Caymanian children as they are the only ones able to travel here.
Come on government. Time to free our children!!
In response to increased infections and hospitalizations a decision has been made to reduce the isolation or quarantine period for people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and their close contacts.
It looks like the worse decision made in recent times was the decision made by the electorate during the last general election.
Still no update on traveler arrival protocol (ie, Day 2, 5, 10 day testing) or unvaxxed under 12 arrivals.
Covid is in the community so Day 2, 5, 10 day testing is pointless. As we are hitting the 2-year anniversary, we need to shift to a long-term plan that reflects the lessened virulence of Omicron that comes which much faster incubation and clearance.
Booster Does Not Work!
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/mrna-boosters-don-t-block-omicron-south-african-study-shows
CNS: I wish people would read the links they leave. That is absolutely not what it says.
“All the cases were mild or moderate, providing support for the extra shots’ ability to fend off severe disease, death and hospitalizations. Still, the findings demonstrate omicron’s ability to evade immunity generated by even the most powerful Covid-19 vaccine boosters. That underscores the need to continue fighting the pandemic with measures besides vaccination…”
Too little too late.