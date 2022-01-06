COVID cases mount but PH fails to report numbers

(CNS): Once again government failed to report the number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, when officials revealed that another 211 people had tested positive over the last day, 22 of them in the Sister Islands. The active number of cases is estimated to be well over 4,000 and over 500 of them are believed to be the Omicron variant, which means that as many as 5,000 people could be in isolation.

It is not clear why government has stopped reporting these important numbers but repeated requests for the information have gone unanswered.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton confirmed that 19 of the latest new cases were in travellers and 192 from the community. They were identified from 538 PCR tests and lateral flow tests.

While 89 cases of Omicron have been confirmed to date, the probable number is now 527. Four COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital but officials have not said whether any of these patients have the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, 58,904 people (83% of the estimated population of 71,106) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 57,331 (80%) have had two shots and 17,520 people (24%) have had a third vaccine, as the booster programme stalls in the face of the more contagious Omicron variant.