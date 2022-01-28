COVID-19 spike continues and prison battles spread

(CNS): More than four months after the SARS-CoV-2 virus returned to these shores in September last year, the number of people testing positive each day continues to climb, and there are at least 20 people currently in the hospital. The prison service is also battling another peak of infections, with 16 staff and 31 inmates in isolation. Over the last three days, more than 1,100 people were positive for COVID-19 from official PCR tests, 549 of them were reported on Tuesday, the latest daily figure supplied by Public Health. As of 25 January, there were 6,088 people in official isolation.

The widespread community transmission is having a serious impact on the workforce in both the private and public sectors. On Thursday officials from the prison service confirmed that healthy personnel are having to work extra hours to cover the gaps created by the absence of so many officers. There are also 30 prisoners at HMP Northward and one female inmate at HMP Fairbanks who are positive for the virus.

Prisons are particularly challenging environments for controlling the spread of the virus, and while there is a high vaccination rate (more than 91%) among prison staff, only 60% of prisoners are fully vaccinated.

“As we have seen a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the community, it was inevitable that at some point, HMCIPS would also be impacted,” Acting Prison Director Daniel Greaves said in a release Thursday. “While there are a number of challenges with managing any communicable disease within an establishment such as a prison, our response has had to be fluid and evolving to match the situation.”

He said the prison has implemented a number of measures to manage and safeguard prisoners and staff with daily testing. Positive prisoners are moved to an isolation wing, which can hold up to 35 socially distanced prisoners and where they have access to regular checks and care. But at times, category A prisoners are still kept in the high-risk units following breaches of prison rules.

Prisoners with health problems are being closely monitored, and so far just one prisoner required hospital treatment and two prison officers have been admitted to hospital.

The nurse assigned to HMCIPS, Winslett Blake, said prisoners will be taken to hospital if they need treatment. “Prisoners’ health is something we take very seriously. In the event that a prisoner is in need of hospitalisation, they will have access to appropriate hospital facilities and medical practitioners,” she said.

The prison is using technology to help prisoners stay connected to their families, as in-person visits are currently very limited. Instead, inmates are allowed to use social media to keep in touch with family and loved ones. If a visitor requires entry to HMCIPS for any reason they must have a negative lateral flow test (LFT); masks and hand sanitisation is also required before entry to the prison.

All HMCIPS staff and prisoners are required to wear masks at all times. Prisoners required to leave the premises for attendance at court or transportation to the hospital are also LFT tested beforehand, if required.

HMCIPS staff are required to do observed lateral flow tests (LFTs) daily before they enter the prison to report to work. Any staff member who tests positive is then required to comply with Public Health guidelines of confirmation testing and the required isolation period. The prison is also about to repeat a deep cleaning chemical program to Nanotize the entire HMCIPS next month.