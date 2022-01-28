COVID-19 spike continues and prison battles spread
(CNS): More than four months after the SARS-CoV-2 virus returned to these shores in September last year, the number of people testing positive each day continues to climb, and there are at least 20 people currently in the hospital. The prison service is also battling another peak of infections, with 16 staff and 31 inmates in isolation. Over the last three days, more than 1,100 people were positive for COVID-19 from official PCR tests, 549 of them were reported on Tuesday, the latest daily figure supplied by Public Health. As of 25 January, there were 6,088 people in official isolation.
The widespread community transmission is having a serious impact on the workforce in both the private and public sectors. On Thursday officials from the prison service confirmed that healthy personnel are having to work extra hours to cover the gaps created by the absence of so many officers. There are also 30 prisoners at HMP Northward and one female inmate at HMP Fairbanks who are positive for the virus.
Prisons are particularly challenging environments for controlling the spread of the virus, and while there is a high vaccination rate (more than 91%) among prison staff, only 60% of prisoners are fully vaccinated.
“As we have seen a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the community, it was inevitable that at some point, HMCIPS would also be impacted,” Acting Prison Director Daniel Greaves said in a release Thursday. “While there are a number of challenges with managing any communicable disease within an establishment such as a prison, our response has had to be fluid and evolving to match the situation.”
He said the prison has implemented a number of measures to manage and safeguard prisoners and staff with daily testing. Positive prisoners are moved to an isolation wing, which can hold up to 35 socially distanced prisoners and where they have access to regular checks and care. But at times, category A prisoners are still kept in the high-risk units following breaches of prison rules.
Prisoners with health problems are being closely monitored, and so far just one prisoner required hospital treatment and two prison officers have been admitted to hospital.
The nurse assigned to HMCIPS, Winslett Blake, said prisoners will be taken to hospital if they need treatment. “Prisoners’ health is something we take very seriously. In the event that a prisoner is in need of hospitalisation, they will have access to appropriate hospital facilities and medical practitioners,” she said.
The prison is using technology to help prisoners stay connected to their families, as in-person visits are currently very limited. Instead, inmates are allowed to use social media to keep in touch with family and loved ones. If a visitor requires entry to HMCIPS for any reason they must have a negative lateral flow test (LFT); masks and hand sanitisation is also required before entry to the prison.
All HMCIPS staff and prisoners are required to wear masks at all times. Prisoners required to leave the premises for attendance at court or transportation to the hospital are also LFT tested beforehand, if required.
HMCIPS staff are required to do observed lateral flow tests (LFTs) daily before they enter the prison to report to work. Any staff member who tests positive is then required to comply with Public Health guidelines of confirmation testing and the required isolation period. The prison is also about to repeat a deep cleaning chemical program to Nanotize the entire HMCIPS next month.
I know we stopped giving info to our citizens in a timely fashion, but have we stopped sending data to WHO?
I am a keen observer of the Worldmeters site, Cayman has not provided any info since Jan 12.
I know others mention John Hopkins not sure if there is any info on Cayman there, Worldmeters works fine for me.
Thanks CITA. You got jealous of the rest of the economy and so decided to drag it all down with you, or wha?
What do you want us all to do sit and kick the ball down the field until eventually it catches up to us? Or do you want to start to learn how to live with it? And the way to live with it is by getting vaccinated…. so stop being so stupid.
Change the rules on PCR exit testing. As a society, we cannot operate with people remaining in isolation for weeks on end when they are not contagious. Simple.
“inmates are allowed to use social media”
I thought this was standard practice?
Just simplify things – 5 days of isolation and if no symptoms, move on. Surely CIG can follow what the US, UK and Canada are doing for a sustainable long-term, practical policy.
Everyone is going to be exposed at some point in the next month or two so this is becoming pointless, unsustainable and draconian.
I guess PACT is going to loosen more restrictions like they normally do whenever the Covid numbers climb.
It’s almost getting like the old days of lockdown, we have much less traffic on the roads. Make the most of it, just wait until the cruise ships and airline tourists are back when with the aid of the closure of Cardinal Ave, we will all be stuck in all day traffic jams.
No cruise ships ever
Are those in isolation have symptoms or just positive?
What is a “prisoner” these days? 10% of the law-abiding residents are forced to say locked up in their homes. Many of whom are already feeling the high cost of inflation and now have to pay a delivery fee for everything they buy. Not everyone gets paid go sit on zoom calls all day and have to show up to work to get paid.
Time to stop doing PCR exit tests This protocol has been abandoned by most of the free world. If you get a negative LFT you should be allowed to freely move about whether its day 3 or day 7.
Whilst this is not the case at the Prison, I’m fearing that maybe more persons are getting infected whilst testing! The testing setup at some facilities allows for those that are “sick/positive/symptomatic” to be in close contact with those that are not and just verifying for travel purposes etc.
As someone else posted elsewhere, all these positives and thankfully so very few hospitalizations/deaths. A good result.
Continuing with this relentless testing, isolating, etc is futile. Quarantining arrivals is futile (what are they doing, bringing in something that’s not here? Nope, its’ here)
Vaccinations are here for all who wish, boosters too for all who wish. it’s long past time to stop ‘nannying’ us and we all take our own risk assessments back into our own hands and move on
it is very clear whether vaccinated or not, the same people by and large are vulnerable. They know who they are, they can take care of themselves now with distancing, masking if they wish, vaccinations, etc…those who can’t do these but are vulnerable should shield.
Everyone else needs to be left alone. It is total chaos in the community, economy, tourism, education, etc. Enough now thank you. And to all the teachers demanding that kids wear masks (that don’t work) all day long, shame…if you’re that scared, wear 2 masks yourselves, lose weight, go for a walk, eat better, get some sun, you’ll be amazed. but get back to work properly.
This is ridiculous this government is so unprofessional they tried their hardest to be like the world and now we are now infected. Why not have an island free from the virus why are you putting our old and vulnerable in danger!
It’s remarkable that the prison staff pay this exceptional LFT courtesy to incarcerated prisoners, while normal public and private sector businesses don’t have to abide this same standard of precaution for the wider law-abiding public.
Yeah, won’t be reporting. Two consecutive days of negative LFTs is more than sufficient for self release.