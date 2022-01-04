Cops seek witnesses to violent NYE yard invasion

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): A 24-year-old man has been arrested and three people were treated in hospital following a violent incident in Flute Lane, West Bay, on New Year’s Eve. Shortly before midnight on 31 December police were called to the address off West Church Street, where a fight had occurred at a party in the area after a group of men arrived with weapons. Police said that while the gathering was taking place a dark truck had arrived at the residence and a number of people got out of the vehicle wielding machetes and a fight took place.

Two people received serious injuries and one minor injuries but they were all taken to hospital, where the police arrested the one West Bay man on suspicion of wounding.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact the West Bay Police Station on 949 3999.