CMO worried about low booster numbers

Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown and molecular biologist at the HSA, Jonathan Smellie

(CNS): Dr Autilia Newton, the interim chief medical officer, has raised concerns that too few people in the Cayman Islands have received a booster shot against COVID-19. In a virtual meeting with the media, she said people need to get a third shot to protect themselves from the very high rate of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in our community. While the vaccine is not preventing people from catching or spreading the virus, the shots are exceedingly good at preventing severe illness and death.

But although 81% of people in Cayman have had two doses of the vaccine, only 28% have had a booster. Given the well-documented decline in protection after time, the low number of people who have had three doses is leaving those who were vaccinated more than several months ago vulnerable. Because of the sheer number of people being infected daily, that could convert to much higher hospitalisations than we have seen to date.

The vaccines have proven to be effective in Cayman, given the current spike. As of Saturday, there have been almost 14,000 cases of the virus since it arrived in March 2020, and except for around 725 they have all been since September 2021. However, there have been just 174 patients hospitalised and 15 deaths. To date, just one person in the Cayman Islands has been confirmed to have died without any comorbidity and as a direct result of COVID-19 disease.

But there are concerns that unless there is a greater take-up of the booster, this protection from severe illness will decline.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Dr Newton said a booster campaign is needed to get the level of the third shot much higher. She said it is the decline in protection from the vaccine that has fuelled the infection levels because people don’t realise that two shots may no longer be enough to protect them.

The CMO said there were no plans to introduce a fourth dose into the mix, as there is not enough evidence yet to see when the immunity will wane after the booster. There is also the risk of a new variant that does not respond to any existing vaccines. Dr Newton said things were pointing towards the need to be vaccinated annually, as is the case with flu, but it was still too early to give definitive answers about long-term vaccine protection.

But in the short term, she said the booster was the best way for Cayman to get itself out of this current wave of infections.

Dr Newton also said that Public Health was waiting eagerly to get the go-ahead to vaccinate children, which alongside boosters will bring “the defences against circulation of the virus on a more solid basis”.

The Health Services Authority has confirmed it will begin vaccinating vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11 years old at the hospital clinic on Saturday morning by appointment only. HSA Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown said the administration of the childhood vaccines is done by specially trained Public Health nurses with extensive experience in the immunization of children. “Based on the demand for the vaccine, additional clinics will be added as needed,” she said.

The rollout for all kids is dependent on getting more of the small doses required for children and Cayman is dependent on the UK for that. We also need to wait for the medical committee in Britain to clear the way for the vaccines to be rolled out to all children, as is the case in the United States, since the UK’s medical experts are currently directing that only vulnerable children should be vaccinated.