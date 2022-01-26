CMO worried about low booster numbers
(CNS): Dr Autilia Newton, the interim chief medical officer, has raised concerns that too few people in the Cayman Islands have received a booster shot against COVID-19. In a virtual meeting with the media, she said people need to get a third shot to protect themselves from the very high rate of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in our community. While the vaccine is not preventing people from catching or spreading the virus, the shots are exceedingly good at preventing severe illness and death.
But although 81% of people in Cayman have had two doses of the vaccine, only 28% have had a booster. Given the well-documented decline in protection after time, the low number of people who have had three doses is leaving those who were vaccinated more than several months ago vulnerable. Because of the sheer number of people being infected daily, that could convert to much higher hospitalisations than we have seen to date.
The vaccines have proven to be effective in Cayman, given the current spike. As of Saturday, there have been almost 14,000 cases of the virus since it arrived in March 2020, and except for around 725 they have all been since September 2021. However, there have been just 174 patients hospitalised and 15 deaths. To date, just one person in the Cayman Islands has been confirmed to have died without any comorbidity and as a direct result of COVID-19 disease.
But there are concerns that unless there is a greater take-up of the booster, this protection from severe illness will decline.
Speaking to the media Tuesday, Dr Newton said a booster campaign is needed to get the level of the third shot much higher. She said it is the decline in protection from the vaccine that has fuelled the infection levels because people don’t realise that two shots may no longer be enough to protect them.
The CMO said there were no plans to introduce a fourth dose into the mix, as there is not enough evidence yet to see when the immunity will wane after the booster. There is also the risk of a new variant that does not respond to any existing vaccines. Dr Newton said things were pointing towards the need to be vaccinated annually, as is the case with flu, but it was still too early to give definitive answers about long-term vaccine protection.
But in the short term, she said the booster was the best way for Cayman to get itself out of this current wave of infections.
Dr Newton also said that Public Health was waiting eagerly to get the go-ahead to vaccinate children, which alongside boosters will bring “the defences against circulation of the virus on a more solid basis”.
The Health Services Authority has confirmed it will begin vaccinating vulnerable children aged between 5 and 11 years old at the hospital clinic on Saturday morning by appointment only. HSA Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown said the administration of the childhood vaccines is done by specially trained Public Health nurses with extensive experience in the immunization of children. “Based on the demand for the vaccine, additional clinics will be added as needed,” she said.
The rollout for all kids is dependent on getting more of the small doses required for children and Cayman is dependent on the UK for that. We also need to wait for the medical committee in Britain to clear the way for the vaccines to be rolled out to all children, as is the case in the United States, since the UK’s medical experts are currently directing that only vulnerable children should be vaccinated.
See Public Heath discuss the situation report on COVID-19 with the media on CIGTV below:
And so maybe you should reward the people that are boosted… Leaving us to our own devices and not making us go and get tested when we come down with a little flu because that’s what it is for the vaccinated.
You have to be absolutely mad to not get a booster as soon as available. With a booster COVID now means no symptoms, without the booster you could die.
CNS changed its story, last year you said this was false.
“While the vaccine is not preventing people from catching or spreading the virus, the shots are exceedingly good at preventing severe illness and death.”
CNS: The second part of the sentence has remained true throughout. However, the virus has mutated and the newer variants are not behaving like the original.
TL/DR Dr. Topol: “I’m not aware of anything else in medicine that reduces death by 99%.”
“Vaccines aren’t perfect. The effectiveness wanes, and there are extremely rare adverse reactions. But the science is clear about the nearly 10 billion doses of all coronavirus vaccines administered so far around the world: Those who are vaccinated are far less likely to be seriously ill, hospitalized or die from covid-19. The mRNA vaccines are some of the most effective. According to Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, the weekly covid U.S. death rate for those unvaccinated is 9.74 per 100,000 people; for the fully vaccinated but lacking a booster, it is .71 per 100,000, and for those with a booster on top of the other shots, it is only 0.1 per 100,000. Says Dr. Topol: “I’m not aware of anything else in medicine that reduces death by 99%.”
Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/01/25/vaccine-doubters-deserve-answers-not-dangerous-lies/
Is there a place in Camana bay to get the booster shot? If not, why?
So 2 doses didn’t work, let’s do a 3rd.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results
The shots worked the first time, that’s why it’s worth getting another to maintain protection.
Every vaccine needs a refresher.
Stop confirmation and exit testing now.
The one jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not offered, so it was the two jab Pfizer. Now it’s three jabs with the Booster, which still does not stop you getting sick. When will enough be enough? I’m done with being a human pincushion.
Let’s hope that this factored into the government decisions to put the community at increased risk.
Why is there still such a high number of government employees not vaccinated?
“But in the short term, she said the booster was the best way for Cayman to get itself out of this current wave of infections.”
“She said it is the decline in protection from the vaccine that has fuelled the infection levels because people don’t realise that two shots may no longer be enough to protect them.”
It has been widely demonstrated that the the existing vaccines do little to prevent infection with Omicron. Not sure how Dr. Newton can make these statements. It truly undermines her credibility.
It’s pretty clear to anyone (pro-vax and anti-vax alike) that this is going to have to run its course through the population before the infection numbers start to fall. As is the case everywhere else.
It’s clear that getting vaccinated (and probably getting boosted as well) is still the right thing to do to reduce one’s chance of serious illness and death. Certainly if you’re vulnerable at all it’s a no-brainer. But if you want to convince the skeptics that a booster is needed, show them why.
As for vaccinating children, they are (nearly) all unvaccinated and seem to be doing very well despite the raging numbers. Perhaps there have been a few children hospitalised but there has been little publicity about the demographics of the hospitalised people. If in fact the truth is that children and otherwise healthy people make up a very small number of the seriously ill patients it’s going to be a hard sell to the skeptics. And perhaps that’s why they haven’t publicised it.
Why worry? Seems like people are waking up.
With all due respect to Dr. Newton, it has been widely publicised that the booster seems to only provide something like 10 weeks of enhanced protection and very little protection against infection with Omicron. I think a lot of people (particularly those who were reluctant or ambivalent about the vacccine) are looking at that and figuring that this limited period of enhanced protection doesn’t justify the need for the third booster.
I think the authorities will need to do a better job countering that narrative if they want to increase uptake. People are tired of covid. It’s sinking in that it isn’t going away and there is no real end in sight. There are likely to be new variants around the corner. Absent a widely-adopted change of the definition of fully vaccinated from two shots to three, and corresponding penalties in terms of freedom of movement, I can’t see any kind of public messaging that’s going to make a material difference in uptake.
And, frankly, absent a strong case that three shots provides materially better protection against serious illness and death than two, I don’t think changing the definition of fully vaccinated would be justified.
That said, I’m open to being convinced otherwise if someone can show data that proves that three shots are that much better than two.
Because another vaccine campaign should be a raging success…
Should call this ‘Booster number one.’ I think there will be more and more. We will become vaccine dependent.
How many more boosters you going take? You guys were lied to.
People waking up.
Can’t blame them tbh…
Life is full of choices. #stopovertestingnow