CI boxers head overseas as COVID rules ‘knock out’ sport

Hepseba Angel at ORIA on her way to Ireland

(CNS): Local boxers are finding it impossible to train in the Cayman Islands at present as a result of the restrictions currently imposed on gyms because of COVID-19. Officials from the Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) said the regulations are preventing on-island competition preparation like pad work, sparring and other methods that involve contact or breaking social distancing. Therefore, the association is sending boxers overseas to train.

Hepseba Angel, one of the first to go, has returned to training camp in Ireland at Coach Liam Brereton’s gym to kick off her boxing agenda for 2022 ahead of the Commonewealth Games

“For the boxers to reach the skill and fitness levels necessary to perform and represent the country internationally, CIBA will be working to send boxers overseas to train and compete,” officials said in a press release about the impact of the virus related rules on the sport.

The release said that while this is a costly ambition, the board of directors is “pushing to ensure that the association continues to fulfil its mandate to promote and develop amateur boxing in the Cayman Islands”.

CIBA expressed gratitude for the efforts being made by everyone involved in youth and amateur boxing, including its coaches, sponsors, the Cayman Islands Government, the Olympic Committee (CIOC) and the Department of Sports.

The boxing association said that all of these organisations are working to fulfil their mandates in extremely challenging circumstances and within a constantly shifting landscape of postponed events and changing regulations at both a national and international level.

“CIBA remains confident that it can continue to develop the sport and our athletes and, rather than wait for conditions to improve, to soldier on as much as possible,” the association added.

There are high expectations for Angel, who has demonstrated the commitment and determination to make it to the Commonwealth Games, CIBA said. She will travel to Bulgaria in February for a week of training and to compete in the 73rd International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA.

The Strandzha Cup is an international amateur tournament held annually in Bulgaria and will take place this year in Sophia. CIBA said the tournament will host boxers from around the world and provides an excellent opportunity for Angel as she prepares for the Commonwealth Games in July.

CIBA said it was also committed to organising camps for other athletes, such as the youth squad, subject to their ability and willingness to travel for camps. It is presently working through logistics to hopefully send other boxers to Ireland to train and compete throughout the year.