Christmas Eve killer to serve 24-year life term
(CNS): Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson (21) will serve a minimum of 24 years in jail before he is eligible for parole for the murder of Michael Aaron Bush (22) in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2020 at a nightclub complex in The Strand plaza. Johnson, who was just 19 when he stabbed and killed Bush following an altercation, received a lower tariff than the standard 30-year life term because of his age and the circumstances of what the judge described as a “tragic case from every possible point of view”.
While the sentence was delivered by Justice Roger Chapple via Zoom on Tuesday, Johnson hung his head, as he faced the prospect of another 23 years behind bars, having served just over a year since his arrest a few days after the murder. Johnson is now 21 and will be 45 before he can even be considered for release.
Johnson was convicted in September last year following a trial, after he had pleaded not guilty to murder on the grounds of self-defence. But the judge, who heard the case alone without a jury, found that while Johnson had been provoked by Bush to some extent, it fell far short of that claim.
Justice Chapple said Johnson had, in fact, deliberately sought out a knife and engineered another confrontation with Bush after an earlier altercation where Johnson felt he had been “disrespected” by Bush. But the judge said this was a “trivial reason” to fuel such a violent response.
Nevertheless, given how young and immature Johnson was, the judge accepted that he had been provoked, that he had not planned to kill anyone that night and that he had not intended to kill Bush but to cause him serious harm.
Therefore he found that he could depart from the minimum three decades behind bars, which constitutes the minimum term for murder in the Cayman Islands. The judge said that a 30-year term would be “arbitrary, disproportionate and too harsh”, as he imposed the 24-year tariff on the life sentence.
Noting that Bush was from a very close loving family, Justice Chapple said that “no sentence can turn back the clock or undo what happened on Christmas Eve 2020”. The judge also said that what Johnson did was out of character but the actions had led to him ruining part of his own life.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Send him to every school in Cayman, to say look. How being stupid has cost me my life, my loved ones and the poor bastard I killed. Just for his ego.
Imagine being younger than the number of years you’re sentenced to! Your lifetime up to now again, plus some more!
Idiots won’t take heed, but they really should.
This is several lives ruined because of stupidity.
Waste of 2 lives. Over what? Because he felt disrespected?
It just makes no sense. So foolish and tragic.
I’m sure he regrets his decision but it’s far too late for that. He’ll have 24 years to think on it.
24 years is not life. He should hang like all killers.
Let him pay his debt back to humanity. Even if it stops just one other fool doing the same thing.
Nothing can change the past. Nothing.
Stay your no good rump in Northward till you 45 big man.
Big man now