Christmas Eve killer to serve 24-year life term

Michael Aaron Bush, killed Christmas Eve 2020

(CNS): Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson (21) will serve a minimum of 24 years in jail before he is eligible for parole for the murder of Michael Aaron Bush (22) in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2020 at a nightclub complex in The Strand plaza. Johnson, who was just 19 when he stabbed and killed Bush following an altercation, received a lower tariff than the standard 30-year life term because of his age and the circumstances of what the judge described as a “tragic case from every possible point of view”.

While the sentence was delivered by Justice Roger Chapple via Zoom on Tuesday, Johnson hung his head, as he faced the prospect of another 23 years behind bars, having served just over a year since his arrest a few days after the murder. Johnson is now 21 and will be 45 before he can even be considered for release.

Johnson was convicted in September last year following a trial, after he had pleaded not guilty to murder on the grounds of self-defence. But the judge, who heard the case alone without a jury, found that while Johnson had been provoked by Bush to some extent, it fell far short of that claim.

Justice Chapple said Johnson had, in fact, deliberately sought out a knife and engineered another confrontation with Bush after an earlier altercation where Johnson felt he had been “disrespected” by Bush. But the judge said this was a “trivial reason” to fuel such a violent response.

Nevertheless, given how young and immature Johnson was, the judge accepted that he had been provoked, that he had not planned to kill anyone that night and that he had not intended to kill Bush but to cause him serious harm.

Therefore he found that he could depart from the minimum three decades behind bars, which constitutes the minimum term for murder in the Cayman Islands. The judge said that a 30-year term would be “arbitrary, disproportionate and too harsh”, as he imposed the 24-year tariff on the life sentence.

Noting that Bush was from a very close loving family, Justice Chapple said that “no sentence can turn back the clock or undo what happened on Christmas Eve 2020”. The judge also said that what Johnson did was out of character but the actions had led to him ruining part of his own life.