Changes to COVID rules under consideration

(CNS): Government has extended the current regulations and restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic but only for one more week. Officials said the Control and Management of Covid-19 Regulations, 2022 and Control of Covid-19 (Travel) Regulations, 2022 are now under review while Cabinet contemplates moving to Phase 5 of the border reopening plan and looks at concerns surrounding the isolation and quarantine periods, especially for children.

With more than 5% of the population currently infected with the coronavirus, mostly the Omicron variant, hundreds of positive unvaccinated children are being kept out of school and locked down for two weeks at a time, causing significant problems for families.

“Work is ongoing on an updated regulatory framework,” officials said, noting that changing the rules to allow children to be considered to have the same vaccination status as their parents would at least cut the isolation period to ten days.

For travelling families, government is considering permitting the same pre-arrival and post-arrival testing regime for children aged five to eleven as adults, with no tests for kids under four. New testing and reporting procedures for travellers are also under consideration.

“We are well aware of the many and varied concerns expressed by the business sector and the community about the reopening process,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “Our goal is to address these concerns while ensuring that changes are implemented safely and that we are all prepared for any scenario that may arise. We ask the public’s patience while this work continues.”

Panton said this additional week remaining in Phase 4 would allow government time to engage all stakeholders and provide opportunities for feedback. There are no plans to allow cruise ships “at this time”, he said, but this would be under continued evaluation.

Following the decision to cancel a cruise ship visit on 28 December, the Ministry of Tourism has given no indication about if and when another ship will be allowed to call on Grand Cayman as a “test run” for the return of cruise tourism to the island.

Meanwhile, although parts of the local business community and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association continues to lobby government to reopen the borders with no quarantine requirements or mass testing, other employers and the local community have concerns about the long quarantine periods for people who are positive and the inability of Public Health to mange the current complex testing regime.

Social gathering limits remain and, except for Friday nights, bars and nightclubs are all still required to close at midnight.