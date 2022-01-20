Caymanian officially in waiting for fire chief job

Dwight Randy Rankin. CFO Designate

(CNS): After a long wait, a Caymanian has finally been selected as chief fire officer designate and will take over when the current CFO’s contract ends in September and he returns to the UK. Following what senior civil servants said was a rigorous and highly competitive recruitment process, Dwight Randy Rankin, currently a divisional manager, has leapfrogged over the deputy CFOs to take the top post.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service has been working for almost six years to find a Caymanian to head the service and three deputy fire chiefs had been appointed to work under CFO Paul Walker. But Rankin was not one of them. He had not been on the official track to the top and it is not clear if he has been afforded the same training opportunities as his senior colleagues.

Correspondence sent to the airport and ministry, seen by CNS, from an individual close to the CIFS questioned whether Rankin was sufficiently experienced or qualified to manage the aerodrome station, which could have a major impact on the running of the Airport Fire Service. CNS has contacted the ministry and other officials relating to this potential area of concern but we have not yet received a response.

Meanwhile, the three Caymanian deputy CFOs, Roy Charlton, Brevon Elliot and Tina Choy, who headed up the domestic, aviation and administration sections in rotation for almost three years have all taken part in extensive professional training.

The appointment of the deputies had been touted as the succession plan that would ensure a fully qualified Caymanian would take the helm of the fire service, avoiding the need for contracted overseas chiefs or consultant support.

Although he appears not to have had the same level of training or management experience as his colleagues, in a press release about Rankin’s promotion, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he had demonstrated his abilities.

“The fire service has continued to invest in the professionalisation of its workforce and it’s paying dividends,” Manderson stated in a press release. “Mr Rankin has demonstrated his versatility as a leader in the emergency management space and as a first responder who serves the public with an obvious sense of urgency and passion. I call on the entire fire service and public to support Mr Rankin in his new role and to join me in celebrating the appointment of a Caymanian as the next chief fire officer.”

Outgoing CFO Walker was initially appointed on a 12-month contract. However, this was extended by two years after he failed to identify a successor in that period. As one of the interview panelists, Walker said he was impressed with all of the candidates.

“In conjunction with other senior managers, I am looking forward to working even more closely with Mr Rankin to progress the department’s identified priorities, projects and activities together with the ministry,” he said

Officials said the recruitment exercise comprised a series of assessments, including submission of a ministerial briefing paper, leading an in-studio multi-agency media-press briefing, simulating a major incident, delivering a presentation on the key challenges facing the department, and answering questions posed by the interview panel.

Over the next six months, Rankin will work closely with Walker and CIFS senior managers, in tandem with the ministry’s executive team, to align the department’s strategic plans with the government’s new budget and strategic broad outcomes.

Key responsibilities will entail assessing emerging risks to better inform policy decisions, strengthening operational governance, and driving administrative efficiencies. Rankin will also continue building strategic partnerships locally and overseas to advance the CIFS’s programme of employee engagement and talent management.

Acting Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs Michael Ebanks said it was a privilege for the ministry to nominate a Caymanian to continue leading the Fire Service.

“It has never been clearer just how important the fire service is to the prosperity and resilience of our Islands. Our firefighters are always poised to push the boundaries on modernisation to protect, rescue, and save lives,” he said.

Rankin has been at the forefront of fire-rescue and national emergency management, frequently overseeing major operational incidents on land and on the ocean, officials stated in a press release.

With 28 years of experience and training, he has contributed to the implementation of strategic policies related to home affairs, including the establishment of the CIFS Inshore-Maritime Search and Rescue Unit, working in collaboration with the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and UK Navy.

He was also instrumental in delivering other policies, such as the amalgamation of the 911/fire dispatch to improve response, coordination and safety, in conjunction with the Department of Public Safety Communications.

Recently, Rankin has also helped to advance regional cooperation opportunities for the Cayman Islands, serving as the deputy chair of the UK Overseas Territories Search and Rescue Committee. Rankin will support the ministry to advance policies related to enhancing pathways to careers in public safety through collaborations with youth leadership organisations such as the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps.

“As part of the fire service’s evolving mission to prepare for, prevent, mitigate and respond to all hazards, I look forward to working alongside my colleagues, our partners and community members to tackle several strategic priorities,” Rankin said.

“I am proud to be a part of an experienced and dynamic team of fire-rescue and public safety professionals. Together we will work tirelessly for the people of the Cayman Islands, strengthening our culture of safety, investing in the professionalism of our firefighters, and embracing service innovation – all while ensuring that we retain the traditions of the Fire Service which are the source of much pride for so many,” he added.